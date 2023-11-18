ABIGAIL: Horror Thriller Starring LIGHTS OUT's Ava Cantrell Out in December
In 1976 Alabama, Abigail and her mom move to a new town for a fresh start. A precocious teen, Abigail befriends the lonely boy next door and soon stands up to his bullies. As she takes him under her wing, the secrets of her past begin to surface. Though they take on the world together, he discovers she may have a more disturbing side.
Melissa Vitello's horror thriller, Abigail, is coming to digital and DVD from Dark Star Pictures on December 5th. You can check out the trailer down below.
Abigail stars Ava Cantrell (Lights Out), Tren Reed-Brown, Hermione Lynch, Gene Farber, and Karimah Westbrook
