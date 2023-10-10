SQUEALER Trailer: Horror Flick Inspired by Real Life Events Coming November 3rd

Tyrese Gibson (The Fast and the Furious franchise) and Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”) star in this terrifying thriller inspired by real events. When young women start disappearing in a small town, a police officer and a street-smart social worker follow clues to a remote pig farm, where they discover the local butcher has been bringing his work home. Enter the world of a serial killer and experience for yourself the bloodcurdling horror of a film that’s bound to take your breath away.

The trailer for stuntman turned director Andy Armstrong's debut feature film, the horror flick inspired by real life events,Squealer, has arrived from Lionsgate Pictures. You will find it in theaters, On Digital and On Demand on November 3rd.

It seemed inevitable that real life events would inspire horror movies like Squealer. We saw it the other month with another indie horror called Piglady and as I was drafting that article I said to myself, rather darkly, "Pfft, only two murders?". I'll explain.

I grew up in Port Coquitlam, Canada. Back in the 1990s, while I was away at school the heinous acts of one of our residents, a local pig farmer, was discovered. Decades and dozens of murders were literally unearthed. I'm not saying that it is this awful part of my hometown's history that was the actual inspiration for Squealer, but any time that these kind of movies pop up I think back to those days.

Squealer stars Wes Chatham, Kate Moennig, Danielle Burgio - who also wrote the film with Armstrong - with Theo Rossi and Tyrese Gibson