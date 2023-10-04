SNOT & SPLASH: THE MYSTERY OF DISAPPEARING HOLES Trailer: Teemu Nikki's Family Fantasy Adventure Coming in The New Year

Brothers Snot and Splash are on a mission: they are trying to catch a thief who is stealing holes in the sleepy town of Mouthwater. But there is much more at stake, as the entire world could be sucked into a collapsing waste disposal system.

Finnish family fantasy adventure Snot & Splash: The Mystery of Disappearing Holes is bound for Scandinavian cinemas in the new year and the first trailer has been released. It looks like the kind of film that will appeal to our inner child as most of us who have offspring are at the age where they're being shipped off to post secondary education now. As we said back in August when world sales were being announced, if we've done our job right then everyone in an Anarchist's home would appreciate something like Snot & Splash no matter our age.

Snot & Splash will also be going to Italy in the Spring. Our friends at Filmsharks have been handling worldwide sales of the flick have shared that more releases will be coming next Summer and Fall.