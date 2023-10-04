LA HORA MARCADA (The Marked Hour) Teaser: Relaunch of Popular Mexican Anthology Series Coming Soon

Very excited yesterday to see a teaser emerge for Mexican antholgoy series La hora marcada. The series is a relaunch of a show that ran in Mexico from 1988 through 1990. It is considerd to be the launching pad for filmmakers like Emmanuel Lubezki, Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón.

Around this time last year we shared with you that the series was in production that that many of our friends in and from Mexico, and elsewhere in Latin America, were in the batch of young filmmakers brought in to create new frights for a new generation of viewers.

The lineup of directors includes Andrés Beltran (Tarumama), Adrián García Bogliano (La exorcista), Andrés Rothschild, Gigi Saul Guerrero (V/H/S/85, Bingo Hell), Issac Ezban (Mal de ojo), Laura Casabé (The Returned), Lex Ortega (Animales humanos), Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera) and Roque Falabella.

At the moment all that we can share with you is the teaser and remind you about the lineup of directors. The cast has not been revealed yet but we hope to be able to share that with you once released.

La horo marcada is a Vix Original series.