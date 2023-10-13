GHOSTS OF THE VOID New Trailer: Out Now in Cinemas, on Digital And On Demand Next Month

Jason Miller's award-winning horror flick Ghosts of the Void is now screening in limited theaters across the U.S. It will arrive on digital and On Demand on Tuesday November 7th. A new trailer is out now. You can check it out down below.

Jen and Tyler used to have it all: a solid marriage, a nice home, and careers that promised a bright future. But when Tyler's drinking problem worsens, and his writer's block continues, the debt collectors show no mercy, forcing the couple out of their home and into their car.

Beyond stressed, exhausted, and overwhelmed with feelings of failure, Jen and Tyler park their car in a vacant lot, hoping to get a good night's sleep before dealing with the realities of tomorrow. However, their sleep becomes interrupted by homeless passersby, mischievous local kids, and eventually, ominous strangers in harrowing masks.

Writer/director Jason Miller carefully crafts a riveting, slow-burn thriller that delves deep into the psychological depths of a crumbling marriage stuck in the middle of nowhere. GHOSTS OF THE VOID exposes the fragility of the human psyche in the face of adversity, while leaving audiences to question the thin line between reality and the supernatural.

GHOSTS OF THE VOID is written and directed by Jason Miller. Produced by Seth Savoy, Mike Ware, and Tony Kamin. Executive produced by Cory Coken, Bryen Hensley, Anthony Marchese, Jamie Vanadia, Edward Weil, Ted Reilly, Mark Glassgow, AND Kelly Waller. Cinematography by Nathan Salter. Edited by Brendan Jamieson. Composed by Devin Delaney. A Speakeasy Films production.