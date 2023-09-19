WHAT YOU WISH FOR Trailer: Nick Stahl Stars in Nicholas Tomnay's Sophmore Film

The new film from Nicholas Tomnay (The Perfect Host) will have its US Premiere at Fantastic Fest this Friday. The first trailer is here for their sophomore feature film, What You Wish For.

Nicholas Tomnay (THE PERFECT HOST) reveals the first trailer for his highly-anticipated sophomore film, WHAT YOU WISH FOR, ahead of its upcoming US premiere at Fantastic Fest. The unnerving culinary thriller stars Nick Stahl (TERMINATOR 3) in a darkly comic cautionary tale of the ultra-wealthy.

This noir-inspired morality tale follows Ryan (Nick Stahl), a down-on-his-luck chef who gets more than he bargained for when he steps into the life of an old culinary school pal, a private chef for the über-rich.

WHAT YOU WISH FOR is the second feature film from writer-director Nick Tomnay. Beginning his career as a commericals editor and director in Sydney, Australia, Tomnay first broke out as a director to watch in 2010 with his debut feature film THE PERFECT HOST, starring David Hyde Pierce. WHAT YOU WISH FOR is a project several years in the making, with Tomnay sharing that he “tried to create the sort of film that I often want to see as an audience member.”