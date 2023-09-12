TOTALLY KILLER: Official Trailer And Poster Revealed For Time-Travelling Slasher Comedy

Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time-travels to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she’s stuck in the past forever.

Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off the Boat) is diving into the genre pool with the time travelling slasher flick, Totally Killer. The slasher flick is all set to have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest before going global on Amazon Prime on October 6th.

Kiernan Shipka takes the lead as your scream queen Jamie Hughes. They are joined by Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy L. Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah and Jonathan Potts with Randall Park and Julie Bowen.

The official trailer and poster have arrived. Check out the trailer below.