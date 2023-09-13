NIGHTMARE Trailer: Norwegian Horror Flick to Stream on Shudder at End Month
Kjersti Helen Raasmussen's Nightmare will make its streaming debut on Shudder at the end of the month, September 29th. This is all part of the streaming service's FearFest, two months of dedictated programming during spooky season.
A trailer was released this afternoon for the Shudder Original Film. Check it out down below.
SHUDDER RELEASES TRAILER FOR NEW HORROR FILM NIGHTMAREShudder Original Film Makes Exclusive Streaming Debut on Friday, September 29Priming Fans for the Annual “FearFest” CelebrationShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, released today the trailer for the new thriller Nightmare, from writer/director Kjersti Helen Raasmussen (The Tunnel). The film will make its exclusive streaming debut on Friday, September 29 on Shudder priming fans for Shudder’s annual “FearFest.” Nightmare, a Norwegian language film with English subtitles, will also be available to stream on AMC+.In Nightmare, Mona and Robby are a young couple in love. Robby has just landed his dream job, and they’ve scored an amazing deal on a spacious, if run-down, flat. Never mind that it requires quite a bit of renovation. Never mind the neighbors’ constant fighting, and screaming baby... Never mind that Mona is suddenly plagued by night terrors which grow more intense every time she falls asleep… Robby is eager to start a family, despite Mona’s hesitation. Eventually, Mona’s issues spiral dangerously out of control as she becomes convinced that she is being attacked by a mythical demon – the Mare – intent on possessing her unborn child.Nightmare was produced by Einar Loftesnes and John Einar Hagen.
