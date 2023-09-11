MALIBU HORROR STORY: New Trailer For Found Footage Horror Flick, Out Next Month

Malibu Horror Story follows a team of amateur paranormal investigators as they delve into a 10 year old unresolved case, the disappearance of four popular high school boys on graduation night. While exploring a sacred cave in the hills of Malibu California, the team encounters chilling paranormal occurrences. As they analyze footage from the missing teens' camera, they make a terrifying discovery involving an ancient curse which forces them to confront their own worst fears and unravel the sinister truth behind the boys' vanishing.

Scott Slone's found footage horror flick, Malibu Horror Story, will find its way into theaters on October 20th, 2023. Distributor ShineHouse is handling the release and they sent out a new trailer today. Check it out down below.

I caught Malibu Horror Story while it was on the festival circuit last year and found it to be largely effective in its purpose. This was especially evident in the climax of the film when Stone set out to break the record for most jump scares per minute. They came in fast and furious in the end.

Malibu Horror Story stars Dylan Sprayberry (Teen Wolf, Light as a Feather, Sick), Robert Bailey Jr. (Nightshift, Emergence), Valentina de Angelis (Gossip Girl), Rebecca Forsythe (Replace, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), "Twisty" Troy James (Nightmare Alley, Hellboy, Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark), Douglas Tait (Annabelle Comes Home, Hellboy and Halloween Kills), Tommy Cramer, Veno Miller, Jacob Hughes, and Hector Gomez Jr..