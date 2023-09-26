IT'S A WONDERFUL KNIFE: RLJE Films And Shudder Get The Gift of Theatrical & Streaming Rights For Holiday Horror

RLJE Films and Shudder, both part of the AMC Networks family, have acquired all English-Language territory rights for Tyler MacIntyre's holiday horror flick, It's A Wonderful Knife.

After saving her town from a psychotic killer, Winnie Carruthers' life is less than wonderful. When she wishes she'd never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe where without her, things could be much, much worse.

It's A Wonderful Knife will have its world premiere at Beyond Fest on Octber 8th. RLJE Films will release it in theaters on November 10th with Shudder following up at a yet to be announced time.

Only In Theaters November 10th!

Starring Jane Widdop, Joel McHale and Justin Long

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, along with Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, have acquired all English-Language Territory rights to the horror film, IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE. The film will make its world premiere at Beyond Fest on October 8, 2023. It will be released only in theaters across the country on November 10th. The film will stream on Shudder at a later date.

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls; V/H/S/99), and written by Michael Kennedy (Freaky), the film stars Justin Long (Barbarian), Joel McHale (“Community”), Jane Widdop (“Yellowjackets”), Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps) Jess McLeod (“One of Us is Lying”) and Cassandra Naud (Influencer).

“We’re excited to release IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE and once again work with its amazing cast and filmmakers,” says RLJE Films Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward. “Over the last few years, we’ve been fortunate to have released horror/holiday films that have been embraced by audiences and we believe this one is no exception.”

In IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE, a year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers’ life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE by way of SCREAM.

IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE was produced by Seth Caplan (Brooklyn 45), Michael Kennedy (Freaky) and Daniel Bekerman (The Witch). It’s a Divide and Conquer production with Greg Gilreath (Vengeance), and Adam Hendricks (Black Christmas) and in association with Fourth Culture Films.

Ward from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Caplan and Greg Gilreath.