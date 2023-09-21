CRUMB CATCHER Teaser: Indie Thriller Bound For Fantastic Fest Picked up For World Sales

Chris Skotchdopole has spent ten years working with the fine folks at Glass Eye Pix. They are all set to make their directorial debut at Fantastic Fest with their thriller Crumb Catcher. A festival teaser has been sent out, check it out below.

The thriller has been picked up for worldwide sales by Submarine Entertainment. Crumb Catcher has at least two more stops on the circuit: Woodstock Film Festival and Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.

Submarine Entertainment, the NYC-based sales and production company, has announced today picking up worldwide sales rights on Chris Skotchdopole’s Fantastic Fest-bound feature directorial debut CRUMB CATCHER, which will world premiere at the celebrated genre event, and has released a first-look festival teaser and poster for the film. Skotchdopole wrote, directed, edited, and produced, and Submarine Entertainment will launch sales out of the festival, which begins today and runs until September 28th at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Texas. CRUMB CATCHER will premiere on Sunday, September 24th.

Described by Fantastic Fest programmer Anna Bogutskaya as a “chamber piece that melds extreme anxiety with the worst salesmanship imaginable,” the taut thriller follows a newlywed couple held captive by a maniacally-optimistic entrepreneur desperate to finance his outlandish invention with a half-baked blackmail plot.

With ten years of experience working with Glass Eye Pix, the celebrated New York independent genre production outfit led by horror auteur Larry Fessenden, Skotchdopole has amassed numerous credits on award-winning and critically acclaimed films, with notable titles including cinematographer on Fessenden’s DEPRAVED (IFC Midnight), co-producer on Jenn Wexler’s THE RANGER (SXSW 2018; Shudder), and associate producer on Robert Mockler’s LIKE ME (SXSW 2017; Kino Lorber), Jack Fessenden’s STRAY BULLETS (Oldenburg International Film Festival 2016; Screen Media Films), and Mickey Keating’s DARLING (Fantastic Fest 2015; Screen Media Films). Prior to his feature debut, Skotchdopole wrote and directed the short THE EGG AND THE HATCHET, which screened at the Oldenburg Film Festival and Festival du Nouveau Cinéma, among others.

Rich with dark comedy and unhinged antics, the pitch-black thriller was shot on location in upstate New York and explores the dark side of the American Dream through the experience of two couples on opposite ends of their lives.

The intimate cast of four is comprised of Rigo Garay (BLACKOUT) and Ella Rae Peck (BACHELORETTE) alongside stage and film actors John Speredakos (THE MIND’S EYE), a recurrent talent in the cinematic world of Glass Eye Pix, and Lorraine Farris (FOLLOW HER). In addition to CRUMB CATCHER, which marks his feature leading role debut, Garay is both a writer and director and has worked with Glass Eye Pix in various capacities since 2015.

Horror icon Larry Fessenden (BLACKOUT, THE MOUNTAIN) produced for Glass Eye Pix and Brian Devine (CHARM CITY, AMERICAN THIEF) produced for Gigantic Pictures. Chadd Harbold (PRIVATE PROPERTY, LINOLEUM), Bonnie Timmermann (I ORIGINS, DEATH AND THE MAIDEN), and Academy Award winner James W. Skotchdopole (THE REVENANT, BIRDMAN OR (THE UNEXPECTED VIRTUE OF IGNORANCE)) also produce.

Fessenden and Garay also share Story By credits with Skotchdopole, and Adam Carboni shot the film.

Following the world premiere at Fantastic Fest, CRUMB CATCHER will have its East Coast Premiere at the Woodstock Film Festival and New York Premiere at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, with further festival engagements to be announced.