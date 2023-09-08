Celluloid Screams 2023: WE ARE ZOMBIES to Open, THE CHAPEL to Close Sheffield, UK Genre Festival

Our friends at Celluloid Screams, the genre film festival based out of Sheffield, England, have announced the lineup for this year's festival.

We Are Zombies, the horror comedy from our friends at RKSS, is this year's Opening Gala. Rep screenings of Hellraiser 2 and Killer Klowns From Outer Space mark each movie's 35th anniversary. Carlota Pereda's (Piggy) new film The Chapel will close out this year's festival.

Check out the complete lineup in the announcement below.

CELLULOID SCREAMS ANNOUNCES 2023 PROGRAMME!

A horror-themed music show from comedian and podcast host Adam Buxton and anniversary screenings of a trio of cult classics are among the highlights at Celluloid Screams 2023 (Presented by Arrow Video), along with the UK Premiere of WE ARE ZOMBIES and the International Premiere of Spanish director Carlota Pereda’s THE CHAPEL, plus a host of other terrifying treats.

Celluloid Screams Horror Film Festival has been delighting film fans since 2009, delivering shocks and scares with the best in new and classic horror cinema from around the globe. Recently voted one of the best horror festivals in the world by Dread Central, the 15th anniversary edition of Celluloid Screams runs from 19-22 October 2023 at the Showroom Cinema, Sheffield and will present a terrifying programme of films and special events.

“This year, we’ve pulled out all the stops to celebrate 15 years of Celluloid Screams.” says festival founder and co-director Rob Nevitt. “Once again, our programming team has scoured the earth to find the true gems of the horror genre for your viewing pleasure. With a whole host of premieres and previews, plus a handful of classics thrown in for good measure – not to mention a horror music video show courtesy of the legendary Adam Buxton - Celluloid Screams 2023 is set to be one of our most memorable festivals to date and not to be missed.”

Here’s the full line-up of what’s in store for Celluloid Screams 2023…

SPECIAL EVENT: ADAM BUXTON’S BUG: VIDEO NASTIES

Dir. Various

British writer, comedian and podcast host Adam Buxton brings BUG, the long running, sell out BFI music video show to Celluloid Screams 2023 for a special Video Nasties show filled with disturbing delights from the music video world.

Expect a selection of brilliantly horrific, unsettling and just plain weird music videos from across the years, variously unhinged comments from the online community and other nonsense from Adam's laptop.

OPENING GALA: WE ARE ZOMBIES (UK PREMIERE)

Dir. François Simard, Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell | Canada/France | 2023 | 80 mins

In a city infested with the LIVING-IMPAIRED - aka non-cannibal zombies - three slackers after easy money must fight small-time crooks and an evil megacorporation to save their kidnapped grandma.

CLOSING GALA: THE CHAPEL (INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE)

Dir. Carlota Pereda | Spain | 2023 | 98 mins

A troubled young girl with psychic abilities wants to be able to connect with her dying mother after she passes away. She believes that to do this, she must first communicate with the spirit of a girl who has spent centuries trapped inside a haunted chapel.

ALL YOU NEED IS BLOOD (UK PREMIERE)

Dir. Cooper Roberts | USA | 2023 | 100 mins

An aspiring teen filmmaker casts the perfect lead for his breakout zombie film: his undead dad.

CELLULOID SCREAMS SECRET FILM 1

Dir. TBC | TBC | TBC | TBC

The first of two secret films at Celluloid Screams 2023. A festival tradition since our first edition in 2009, our secret film is kept under wraps and only revealed as it is about to begin.

CELLULOID SCREAMS SECRET FILM 2

Dir. TBC | TBC | TBC | TBC

The second of two secret films for 2023. A Celluloid Screams tradition since our first edition in 2009, our secret film is kept under wraps and only revealed as it is about to begin.

FALLING STARS (UK PREMIERE)

Dir. Gabriel Bienczycki, Richard Karpala | USA | 2023 | 80 mins

On the first night of harvest, three brothers set out for the desert to see a witch's corpse.

FREAKED

Dir. Tom Stern, Alex Winter | USA | 1993 | 86 mins | 30th Anniversary Screening

An arrogant former child-star and his friend travel to South America and fall foul of a mad scientist who is intent on creating an ever-increasing band of mutant freaks to perform in his sideshow. The screening will be followed by a Zoom Q&A with director/star Alex Winter.

HELLBOUND: HELLRAISER II

Dir. Tony Randel | UK | 1988 | 97 mins | 35th Anniversary screening

Having escaped the clutches of Pinhead and the demonic Cenobites, Kirsty awakens to finds herself detained at the Channard Institute, a hospital for the mentally ill. But her torments are far from over; the chief doctor is determined to unleash the powers of hell to achieve his own twisted ends. To celebrate Arrow Video's upcoming 4K release, we are delighted to bring HELLBOUND: HELLRAISER II back to the big screen, followed by a Q&A and signing with stars Nicholas Vince and Simon Bamford.

KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE (35th Anniversary screening)

Dir. Stephen Chiodo | USA | 1988 | 88 mins

A strange race of alien “klowns” journey across the galaxy and descend upon the small town of Crescent Cove to lay waste to humankind, in this 35th anniversary screening of the Chiodo Brothers’ 80s cult classic.

LOOP TRACK

Dir. Thomas Sainsbury | New Zealand | 2023 | 94 mins

Ian, a man teetering on the edge of a breakdown, embarks upon a solo hike on a remote bush trail but he begins to suspect that he’s being followed by someone (or something) in this suspenseful and funny psychological thriller.

#MANHOLE

Dir. Kazuyoshi Kumakiri | Japan | 2023 | 97 mins

On the eve of his wedding, a successful real estate agent’s life comes crashing down to earth when he ends up trapped several metres underground in an open manhole. With no memory of how he got there and no clue of his exact location, Shunsuke must contend with injury, torrential rain and toxic foam in a race against time to escape.

THE ORIGIN

Dir. Andrew Cumming | United Kingdom | 2022 | 99 mins

45,000 years ago, a stone-age tribe embarks upon a perilous expedition to a new land to establish their settlement but they soon discover that the land is barren and is also home to a vicious, possibly mystical, threat.

PANDEMONIUM

Dir. Quarxx | France | 2023 | 96 mins

Following a lethal traffic collision, two men ponder their fate when confronted with two doors to the afterlife. Along the way, they meet with other recently-departed souls, whose macabre stories of guilt and grief play out in a series of dark vignettes.

T BLOCKERS

Dir. Alice Maio Mackay | Australia | 2023 | 74 mins

When ancient parasites rise from beneath a small town, infecting the weak-minded and gullible and possessing them as hosts, a young trans filmmaker discovers she's the only one who can sense the presence of the infected. Together with her friends, they form a resistance to stop the spread.

​

WHAT YOU WISH FOR

Dir. Nicholas Tomnay | USA | 2023 | 101 mins

A chef who is struggling with a gambling addiction flees to Latin America to stay with his wealthy friend. Following a series of shocking events, he assumes his friend’s identity, but quickly learns that this highly desirable lifestyle comes at an unspeakable cost.

WHERE THE DEVIL ROAMS

Dir. John Adams, Zelda Adams, Toby Poser | USA | 2023 | 93 mins

A family of murderous sideshow performers blaze a trail of carnage across depression-era America as they travel on the dying carnival circuit.

Festival passes are on sale on SATURDAY 9th SEPTEMBER at 12pm via http://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/ and in person at the Showroom Cinema box office

Individual tickets for ADAM BUXTON’S BUG: VIDEO NASTIES are on sale on SATURDAY 9th SEPTEMBER at 12pm via http://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/ and in person at the Showroom Cinema box office

New for 2023, Day passes for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are on sale FRIDAY 22nd SEPTEMBER at 12pm via http://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/ and in person at the Showroom Cinema box office