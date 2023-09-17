Camera Japan Rotterdam 2023: Heads-Ups And Recommendations

Baby Assassins 2 Babies

Last year, Sakamoto Yugo's made Baby Assassins, an action comedy about two teenage girls getting into the lucrative business of paid killing. It was an international surprise hit, so guess what? He made a sequel!

Our J. Hurtado checked it out and this is what he said in his review:

"There’s an energy to Baby Assassins 2 Babies that is hard to match and impossible to ignore. The film fan in me regrets that someday these babies will have to grow up, but there is also excitement at where this franchise can go if it continues to grace us with dizzying marvels like this."

Sounds like fun!