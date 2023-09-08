Celluloid Screams Coverage Weird Videos Animation Superhero Movies Indie Features

Vlissingen 2023: Twelve Recommendations

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
fbts25-300.jpgToday sees the start of the 25th Film by the Sea Festival in the town of Vlissingen (Flushing), the Netherlands. Over the years, the festival grew from a pretty small event (5000 tickets sold) to one of the largest film festivals in the Netherlands (over 40,000 tickets sold).
The Festival focuses on worldwide cinema and is often the first chance for Dutch audiences to check out those titles that won awards in Cannes. This year, there is extra attention for films from France, and films which are adaptations of famous books.

So if you're near the South-West of the Netherlands and fancy some cinema along with a trip to the beach, here are twelve recommendations. Do check out the festival's whole line-up though: there are over a hundred movies and events to enjoy!

Perfect Days

This is the film which will open the festival on Friday evening with a special gala screening, but several regular ones are planned as well throughout the festival.

The new film from Wim Wenders deals with someone who seems perfectly content living alone, cleaning toilets in Tokyo, until a visit from a family member reveals there may be more to his reclusive lifestyle.

This was nominated for the Golden Palm in Cannes and lead actor Yakusho Kôji won the price for best actor there.

