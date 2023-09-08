Vlissingen 2023: Twelve Recommendations

Perfect Days

This is the film which will open the festival on Friday evening with a special gala screening, but several regular ones are planned as well throughout the festival.

The new film from Wim Wenders deals with someone who seems perfectly content living alone, cleaning toilets in Tokyo, until a visit from a family member reveals there may be more to his reclusive lifestyle.

This was nominated for the Golden Palm in Cannes and lead actor Yakusho Kôji won the price for best actor there.