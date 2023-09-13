ABERRANCE: Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Mongolian Horror For Theatrical Release in U.S.

This one will appear in horror movie trivia nights in the years to come. Freetyle Digital Media has acquired the Mongolian horror flick Aberrance and will release it in U.S. theaters next month. This marks the first time that a Mongolian horror flick has ever played theatrically in the U.S.

Though incredibly messy in terms of narrative – by design, I should add – Aberrance is nevertheless a fascinating and riveting first feature from Baatar Batsukh. Explosively creative visuals, dedicated and deceptive characters, and blindingly paced from the opening sequence all the way through to a truly WTF ending, this is definitely a film that will gain a following for its director as people start to see it. Even though I’ll admit I didn’t completely know what was going on by the end, I’m ready to jump right back in and try it again so see if the puzzle makes more sense on a second run, and if that’s not an indicator of a film that’s worth my time, I don’t know what is.

Take a moment to check out the trailer below the official announcement.

FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA ACQUIRES HORROR “ABERRANCE” FOR OCTOBER THEATRICAL RELEASE

The Film Will Be the First Mongolian Horror Feature Film To Be Released Theatrically in the U.S. Premiering on October 6, 2023

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired the North American theatrical rights and has set a theatrical release date for the Mongolian horror feature film, ABERRANCE, on October 6,2023. The video on demand (VOD) and digital release will be in 2024. ABERRANCE marks an impressive milestone as the first Mongolian horror feature to be released theatrically in the U.S. introducing Mongolian cinema to new audiences.

The film had its North American premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival to positive reviews as an Official Selection in the Midnighters section.

In ABERRANCE, when city dwellers Erkhmee and Selenge arrive at an old cabin deep in the Mongolian wilds, a sense of foreboding settles over the couple. Erkhmee's seemingly keen desire to provide a safe and nurturing space for his artistic wife is at odds with the violent actions and mannerisms their quizzical neighbor observes. As the neighbor digs deeper for the reason behind this aberrant behavior, only more questions and trouble arise.

ABERRANCE is the theatrical directing debut film by Baatar Batsukh who also co-wrote the film with Erdene Orosoo (Kinsman of the Sun) and Byambasuren Ganbat. The film stars an ensemble Mongolian cast of Selenge Chadraabal (Six Feet), Erkhembayar Ganbat, Yalalt Namsrai (Snowman), Oyundary Jamsranjav (Disorder), Badamtsetseg Batmunkh Bayarsanaa Batchuluun and Ariunbyamba Sukhee (Guardians). The film was produced by Enkhmandakh Nemekhbaatar and executive produced by Angarag Sukhbaatar, Trevor Morgan Doyle and Alexa Khan of Three Flames Pictures and Team Hero Production.

“As a Mongolian and American filmmaker, I am honored to see our film being distributed theatrically in the US,” said Alexa Khan of Three Flames Pictures. “It is a milestone to celebrate and excited to contribute to the AAPI filmmaking community that is making the marks in the US.”

“As a Gulf War veteran and a film producer, setting a lofty goal of a theatrical distribution for a Mongolian film and having it realized is extremely gratifying,” said Trevor Morgan Doyle of Three Flames Pictures. “Our long-term plan is to get Mongolian cinema and artists the recognition that they deserve. We’re grateful and excited for the opportunity and for what the future holds!”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire ABERRANCE from Raven Banner on behalf of filmmakers Trevor Doyle and Alexa Khan of Three Flames Pictures.