World Sales For Finnish Children's Film SNOT & SPLASH: THE MYSTERY OF DISAPPEARING HOLES to be Handled by FilmSharks

While many Anarchists have families that are now checking offspring into, gasp, post secondary education we are all children at heart. So perhaps a few years ago a movie like Snot & Splash: The Mystery of Disappearing Holes would have appealed to physically younger versions of our offspring we are led to believe that we have done our jobs right and a movie like this will still appeal to their inner child.

At the very least the title Snot & Splash still makes us giggle.

Our friends at FilmSharks have acquired the world sales rights for the Finnish children's movie Teemu Nikki, the guy who made Euthanizer, the movie about a guy who euthenizes animals but crosses paths with white supremicists. Yeah. That Teemu Nikki.

From the original article in Variety ...

In the film, brothers Snot and Splash are on a mission: they are trying to catch a thief who is stealing holes in the sleepy town of Mouthwater. But there is much more at stake, as the entire world could be sucked into a collapsing waste disposal system.

Snot & Splash is having its world premiere at Locarno this week. As stated above our friends at FilmSharks in Buenos Aires fought off the rest of the film sales world for rights to the flick. It has already sold in other territories prior to this acquisition.