WHEN EVIL LURKS: Shudder/IFC Wasting no Time Getting Demian Rugna's Next Horror Flick Out After TIFF Premiere
If there is one film that we simply cannot miss from this year's Midnight Madness program it would have to be Demian Rugna's When Evil Lurks.
In a remote village, two brothers find a demon-infected man just about to give birth to evil itself. They decide to get rid of the man but merely succeed in helping him to deliver the inferno.
We're massive fans of his stupidly terrfiying horror flick, Terrified, and have been eagerly awaiting another feature length horror flick from our Argentinian brother. That time is now, or, that time is in a couple weeks when When Evil Lurks has its world premiere at TIFF.
Rugna's new flick is a Shudder Original so it will enjoy a couple of stops on the festival circuit - TIFF and Fantastic Fest - and then IFC Films will release it theatrically on October 6th. Shudder will follow up with the streaming premiere on October 27th.
Basically, it is all happening really fast and though you may not have the chance to catch When Evil Lurks with a festival crowd there will be a theatrical release and a streaming release within a month of its world premiere.
Huzzah!
Charades to handle international sales at TIFFIFC Films will theatrically release the Shudder Original“WHEN EVIL LURKS” on October 6thShudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, partners with IFC Films for the theatrical release of WHEN EVIL LURKS, on October 6th. Demián Rugna’s frightening film will have its World Premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and marks his second feature following his electrifying TERRIFIED, which won Best Horror Feature at Fantastic Fest 2017. WHEN EVIL LURKS is a Shudder Original, produced by Shudder, Machaco Films and Aramos Cinema. The film will premiere on Shudder October 27th.AMC studios is in early collaboration to develop the property in television as they look to continue to build the WHEN EVIL LURKS world.Directed by Rugna, the film follows two brothers who find a mutilated corpse near their property and convene with the locals to suss it out. They learn that the odd happenings in their village are the cause of a spirit that’s found its way into a local man waiting for the proper protocols to rid his body of the festering demon. An escape attempt ensues as the film keeps its protagonists on-edge, racing against imminent danger to shake the spirit’s relentless clutches.The cast is led by Ezequiel Rodriguez, Demián Salomon (YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO YOU’RE TALKING TO) Luis Ziembrowski and Silvia Sabater (VICKY CRISTINA BARCELONA) and Marcelo Michinaux. The film is produced by Shudder, Machaco Films (Argentina), and Aramos Cine (Argentina)."Shudder consistently develops the best and most innovative voices in horror and they have succeeded again with Demián’s fresh and terrifying new film WHEN EVIL LURKS,” said Head of AMC Networks’ Film Group Scott Shooman. "We are thrilled to bring this evil to theaters as part of our Film Group’s continued partnership.”“Working with Shudder has been an incredible and seamless experience,” said WHEN EVIL LURKS director Demián Rugna. “They allowed me the creative space to direct freely with the same goal in mind – identify new ways to shock and scare audiences with an innovative approach and a fresh story.”“We are very excited to continue our collaboration with Shudder/IFC Films and were blown away by seeing this film from Argentina. We can’t wait to see the reaction of the audience in Toronto,” said Charades’ co-founders Pierre Mazara, Carole Baraton and Yohann Comte.
