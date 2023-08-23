WHEN EVIL LURKS: Shudder/IFC Wasting no Time Getting Demian Rugna's Next Horror Flick Out After TIFF Premiere

If there is one film that we simply cannot miss from this year's Midnight Madness program it would have to be Demian Rugna's When Evil Lurks.

In a remote village, two brothers find a demon-infected man just about to give birth to evil itself. They decide to get rid of the man but merely succeed in helping him to deliver the inferno.

We're massive fans of his stupidly terrfiying horror flick, Terrified, and have been eagerly awaiting another feature length horror flick from our Argentinian brother. That time is now, or, that time is in a couple weeks when When Evil Lurks has its world premiere at TIFF.

Rugna's new flick is a Shudder Original so it will enjoy a couple of stops on the festival circuit - TIFF and Fantastic Fest - and then IFC Films will release it theatrically on October 6th. Shudder will follow up with the streaming premiere on October 27th.

Basically, it is all happening really fast and though you may not have the chance to catch When Evil Lurks with a festival crowd there will be a theatrical release and a streaming release within a month of its world premiere.

Huzzah!