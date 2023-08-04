Shudder Showcase at IFC Center: BAD THINGS Kicks Off New Monthly Screenings Series at New York's IFC Center

If there was one thing that I took away from being at a film festival last week it was it is good to watch movies with your friends and/or like-minded folk who are there for the same reason, to have a good time.

Shudder clearly understands the value of community watching and they're doing their part, launching a new monthly series at the IFC Center in New York called Shudder Showcase at IFC Center. Catchy.

The series kicks off one week from next Monday, on August 15th at 7pm. The first screening of the series will be Stewart Thorndike's Tribeca title, Bad Things. Shudder subscribers get free popcorn and Thorndike will be in attendance for a Q&A after the screening.

Event and ticket information can be found here

IFC CENTER INTRODUCES AN EXCLUSIVE SHUDDER SNEAK SCREENING SERIES FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS, GIVEAWAYS, AND MORE–HOSTED BY SHUDDER’S VP OF PROGRAMMING, SAM ZIMMERMAN

“Shudder Showcase at IFC Center” is a new, monthly series that serves up special advance screenings of some of Shudder’s most exciting and provocative upcoming titles. The program offers sneak preview screenings of some of the most talked-about genre films of the year in optimal conditions—on the big screen, in the company of fans.

Each screening is hosted by Shudder’s VP of Programming Sam Zimmerman or another special guest, with free popcorn for Shudder subscribers, along with giveaways and more.

The program launches Monday, August 15 at 7pm with BAD THINGS, a Tribeca Film Festival favorite, with director Stewart Thorndike in person for a post-screening Q&A.

The series’ second installment features Norwegian chiller NIGHTMARE, a hit at festivals across Europe and North America, on Monday, September 18 at 7pm.

Future titles to be announced in the coming weeks!

WHO: Director Stewart Thorndike in-person Q&A following the screening

WHEN: Monday, August 15th at 7pm

WHERE: IFC Center, 323 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014

SYNOPSIS: When a group of friends escape the city to spend the weekend in an abandoned hotel, a pervading eerie energy begins to illuminate the cracks in their little family unit. Ruthie Nodd (Gayle Rankin) inherits the hotel from her grandmother and with bad childhood memories threatening to burst to the surface, Ruthie wants to sell the hotel and never return. But her partner Cal (Hari Nef) drags her there in the hopes of returning it to its former glory. They are joined by their amiable friend Maddie (Rad Pereira) and mysterious grifter Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), whose unhinged seduction threatens to drive a wedge between the couple. As the friends dance, cook, flirt, and fight up and down the halls of the hotel, they begin to find themselves indelibly entwined in the hotel’s seductive embrace and start doing bad things to each other.