Screambox in August: GHASTLY BROTHERS and Docs About ROBOCOP and CLUE

SCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in August, including RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Who Done It: The Clue Documentary, Subject, Ghastly Brothers, and more.

Ghastly Brothers is streaming exclusively on SCREAMBOX today. The Dutch supernatural comedy harkens back to such gateway horrors as Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice, and Goosebumps.

Coming August 8, SCREAMBOX Exclusive Who Done It: The Clue Documentary is a movie about the movie about the board game! Clue cast and crew members including Colleen Camp, Michael McKean, Lesley Ann Warren, Lee Ving, Jeffrey Kramer, and Jonathan Lynn discuss the making and legacy of the 1985 cult classic.

A prisoner is ensnared in a sinister government experiment involving a mysterious creature in the SCREAMBOX Original Subject. Compiled from suppressed footage, the mind-bending Australian found footage horror film streams on August 22.

The first episode in the four-part SCREAMBOX Original series RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop releases on August 29, with additional installments dropping weekly. From the makers of Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, the doc features insight from Paul Verhoeven, Peter Weller, Diane Robin, Ronny Cox, Nancy Allen, Ray Wise, and more.

Just in time for the new video game, Leatherface slashes into SCREAMBOX in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, one of several MPI titles streaming this month. Even after nearly 50 years, Tobe Hooper's gritty horror masterpiece remains indelible, influential, and impactful.

Other August highlights include: Starry Eyes, a poignant body-horror gem starring Alex Esoe (Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep); Lucky McKee's The Woman, a bleak exploration of toxic masculinity with Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead); The Innkeepers from modern master of horror Ti West (X, The House of the Devil); '80s favorites Chopping Mall and Witchboard; gory sequels Hatchet II, Hatchet III, and Victor Crowley; Richard Attenborough's Magic starring Anthony Hopkins and a psychotic ventriloquist dummy; and more.