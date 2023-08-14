PARANORMAL JUSTICE (Justicia Paranormal) Trailer Exclusive: Chilean Supernatural Thriller Ready to Hit the Festival Circuit

During the boom boom times our friends at Suspenso in Chile held virtual versions of their genre festival. Headed up by the prolific Chilean filmmaker Patricio Valladares the festival also hosted SupsenoLAB , a co-production hub for local filmmakers.

One of the filmmakers who took part in the program in 2020 was Carlos Thanax (Carlos Vergara Villarroel) and their project, Justicia Paranormal. We did not have any details about the projects back then but the idea took flight, got the backing it needed to head into production and here we are, ready to premiere the first trailer for the supernatural thriller.

Along with the premiere of the first trailer Thanax has also sent along a small gallery of production and behind the scenes production stills to add to your viewing pleasure. Read more about the project in the annoucement below and keep an eye out for the Chilean supernatural thriller Paranormal Justice as it heads to the festival circuit in 2023 and 2024.

The dead need you.