ON THE TRAIL OF BIGFOOT: LAND OF THE MISSING Trailer Exclusive
Centuries of reports of hair-covered creatures roaming Alaska have been uncovered. Yet beyond the mysterious apelike animals that haunt the forests of the 49th state, there exist numerous legends of horrific beings that blur the line between Bigfoot and something else. Something with a far darker agenda. Now, eyewitnesses and experts alike recount stories that will chill you to your bone. Stories that tie Bigfoot-like creatures to tales of mountain giants, and even missing persons.
The fascination with Bigfoot will never stop. The folks at Small Town Monsters know this and will continue their search for the hairy beasts. This time around director Seth Breedlove has gone to the most northern U.S. state, Alaska, in their new film On the Trail of Bigfoot: Land of the Missing. We have your first look at the trailer.
On the Trail of Bigfoot: Land of the Missing debuts on major streaming platforms August 22nd, from 1091 Pictures, including iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and FandangoNOW. A Blu-ray edition will be available exclusively from the Small Town Monsters shop.
Small Town Monsters Heads North to Question Bigfoot's LinkWith Dozens of Missing Persons CasesOn the Trail of Bigfoot: Land of the Missing Bows August 22Available on Cable VOD and Digital HD from 1091 PicturesAvailable on Blu-ray Exclusively from Small Town MonstersThis summer, Small Town Monsters lifts the veil on Alaska’s long and dark history of Sasquatch lore with their latest investigative documentary On the Trail of Bigfoot: Land of the Missing. On August 22nd, director Seth Breedlove, along with a team of experts and adventurers, invites audiences to explore the last frontier through a darker lens than ever before. On the Trail of Bigfoot: Land of the Missing is the follow up to this year's Last Frontier, picking up on threads established in that film and carries them into a terrifying and bizarre conclusion to Breedlove and Small Town Monsters' work in Alaska.Amongst Alaska’s beautiful epic vistas and seemingly endless acres of wilderness lurks a dark secret. The secret, known by locals and hearty adventurers alike, revolves around the nearly constant disappearances that take place across “the land of the midnight sun”. These disappearances seem to have often-mundane explanations. Avalanches, constantly- changing terrain, and local wildlife, such as Alaska’s abundant bear population, are all common causes for missing people.Seth Breedlove and his team are exploring another potential cause for those who have gone missing. A cause whispered about amongst the locals. A cause talked about in the oral traditions of the First Nations people who inhabited the region long before white settlers arrived. The cause, they say, is a terrifying, blood-thirsty Sasquatch. Or maybe it’s the ice giants said to inhabit the upper regions of the 49th state’s numerous mountains. Or perhaps it’s the “Devil monkeys” said to roam the lowlands. UFOs, phantom big cats, and more are often said to be responsible, as well.On the Trail of Bigfoot: Land of the Missing debuts on major streaming platforms August 22nd, from 1091 Pictures, including iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and FandangoNOW. A Blu-ray edition will be available exclusively from the Small Town Monsters shop.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.