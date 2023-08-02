ON THE TRAIL OF BIGFOOT: LAND OF THE MISSING Trailer Exclusive

Centuries of reports of hair-covered creatures roaming Alaska have been uncovered. Yet beyond the mysterious apelike animals that haunt the forests of the 49th state, there exist numerous legends of horrific beings that blur the line between Bigfoot and something else. Something with a far darker agenda. Now, eyewitnesses and experts alike recount stories that will chill you to your bone. Stories that tie Bigfoot-like creatures to tales of mountain giants, and even missing persons.

The fascination with Bigfoot will never stop. The folks at Small Town Monsters know this and will continue their search for the hairy beasts. This time around director Seth Breedlove has gone to the most northern U.S. state, Alaska, in their new film On the Trail of Bigfoot: Land of the Missing. We have your first look at the trailer.

On the Trail of Bigfoot: Land of the Missing debuts on major streaming platforms August 22nd, from 1091 Pictures, including iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and FandangoNOW. A Blu-ray edition will be available exclusively from the Small Town Monsters shop.