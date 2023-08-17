MINORE: Raven Banner Picks up Worldwide Rights For Greek Horror-Comedy

Our friends at Raven Banner have picked up the worldwide rights for the Greek horror-comedy, Minore. It is set to have it's European premiere at FrightFest in London, England, at the end of the month.

... a Greek seaside port is invaded by mysterious tentacled creatures from the ocean floor. It's up to a small gang of misfits made up of musicians, a sailor, a bodybuilder, and one grannie to save the city from this Lovecraftian terror from the deep.

We caught Minore when it had its world premiere at Fantaspoa back in the Spring. We liked the use of practical effects and gore, combined with goofy digital effects in the movie's climax.

You will find the trailer below the bried announcement.