MINORE: Raven Banner Picks up Worldwide Rights For Greek Horror-Comedy
Our friends at Raven Banner have picked up the worldwide rights for the Greek horror-comedy, Minore. It is set to have it's European premiere at FrightFest in London, England, at the end of the month.
... a Greek seaside port is invaded by mysterious tentacled creatures from the ocean floor. It's up to a small gang of misfits made up of musicians, a sailor, a bodybuilder, and one grannie to save the city from this Lovecraftian terror from the deep.
We caught Minore when it had its world premiere at Fantaspoa back in the Spring. We liked the use of practical effects and gore, combined with goofy digital effects in the movie's climax.
You will find the trailer below the bried announcement.
Raven Banner lands Greek Monster MovieAhead of its Premiere at FrightFest, Raven Banner has picked up worldwide rights to Konstantinos Koutsoliotas' horror-comedy monster movie, Minore.Written by Koutsoliotas & Elizabeth E. Schuch, a Greek seaside port is invaded by mysterious tentacled creatures from the ocean floor. It's up to a small gang of misfits made up of musicians, a sailor, a bodybuilder, and one grannie to save the city from this Lovecraftian terror from the deep.The film stars Davide Tucci (Barbarians), Daphne Alexander (The Ghost), Nicolas Bravos (Don’t Read This On A Plane), Constantin Symsiris (The Durells), Christos Callow (Outlanders), Efi Papatheodorou (The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants), Igor Górewicz (The Seeker: The Dark is Rising)Raven Banner negotiated the deal with producer Elizabeth E. Schuch.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.