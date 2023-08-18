LOVE IS THE MONSTER: XYZ Films Boards Alex Noyer's New Thriller For North American Sales

Love Is The Monster, which is the new film from Alex Noyer (Sound of Violence). XYZ Films will be handling North American sales at TIFF beginning next month. We feel silly for letting this one fall under our radar yesterday. Deadline announced that XYZ Films have come on board the thriller, which is the new film from Alex Noyer (). XYZ Films will be handling North American sales at TIFF beginning next month.

Written bv Noyer, Hannu Aukia and Blair Bathory, Love Is the Monster centers on a couple, Ana and Justin who, rocked by infidelity, attend an exclusive couples retreat in Finland, under the golden rays of the summer’s midnight sun. They join other couples from other parts of the world to experience the transformative teachings of the shaman and healer, Tiina, inspired by the ancient Finnish goddess of love and fertility, Lempo. But the idyllic setting soon takes a turn….

Noyer is currently filming under Interim Agreement in the wilds of rural Ontario, somewhere north of us here at ScreenAnarchy central. His new film stars Madeline Zima (Californication) and Leonardo Nam (Westworld), along with Moe Jeudy-Lamour (Ted Lasso), Kimberly-Sue Murray (Trader), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Warrior Nun), Milla Puolakanaho (Omerta), Tatu Sinisalo (Sisu) and Sheila Mccarthy (Women Talking).