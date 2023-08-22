IT LIVES INSIDE Trailer: Old World Scares Coming Next Month
Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it.
Bishal Dutta generational and cultural horror flick It Lives Inside is coming to cinemas on September 22nd. A new trailer was released today. You will find it down below a couple of excerpts from our review when Josh caught it at SXSW.
It Lives Inside combines the immigrant experience, the ties that keep us connected to our heritage (whether we like it or not), and a good, old-fashioned creature feature in a way that feels both authentic and entertaining in all the right ways.I go to the movies to live someone else’s life for a couple of hours, I enjoy the feeling of being dropped into a world that is unfamiliar to me and having the film make me feel at home, even in a horror film. It Lives Inside does just that, it brings the audience into a world that they may not realize exists right next door, and then scares the crap out of them. Good stuff.
