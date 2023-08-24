GHOSTS OF THE VOID Wins Scariest Feature Film Prize at Popcorn Frights

Well, they now have an accolade and publicity boost when promoting the film as the festival has announced that it won the jury award for Scariest Feature Film Prize. Congrats to Miller and their team. We will have to see for ourselves if the jury got it right when Ghosts of the Void releases later this year.

GHOSTS OF THE VOID Wins Scariest Film at Popcorn Frights

Popcorn Frights announced today that GHOSTS OF THE VOID won the jury award for Scariest Feature Film Prize at the Ninth Annual Popcorn Frights Film Festival. The festival organizers stated: "Jason Miller’s chilling saga is a timely tale that reminds us that true terror often lies beyond the supernatural by capturing the essence of our collective fear."

Dubbed “One of the year's most sneakily effective horror films” by RogerEbert.com, Ghosts in the Void follows a young couple who are forced to spend the night in their car after being evicted from their home. Battling exhaustion and anxiety, the sudden appearance of masked strangers makes what is already their most distressing night even worse.

Ghosts of the Void was picked up by The Horror Collective, which will release the film later this year.