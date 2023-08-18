GHOSTS OF THE VOID: The Horror Collective Acquires Indie Horror Ahead of Final Bow at Popcorn Frights

Jason Miller's debut horror film, Ghosts of the Void, will be making its final festival circuit stop at Popcorn Frights this weekend. The flick has been picked up by our friends at The Horror Collective who will be looking to share it with the moviegoing public promptly.

Spending the night in her car, a newly-homeless woman wrestles with exhaustion, her crumbling marriage, and the threat of mysterious, masked strangers.

We will of course keep you posted of The Horror Collective's plans for release as they happen. Look below for a small gallery of stills from the flick.

The Horror Collective Picks Up Speakeasy’s GHOSTS OF THE VOID

Ahead of Popcorn Frights

Entertainment Squad’s genre label, The Horror Collective, picked up the horror GHOSTS OF THE VOID ahead of its screening at the ninth annual Popcorn Frights, taking place this weekend in South Beach, Miami, August 10 to the 20th.

Dubbed “One of the year's most sneakily effective horror films” by RogerEbert.com, Ghosts in the Void follows a young couple who are forced to spend the night in their car after being evicted from their home. Battling exhaustion and anxiety, the sudden appearance of masked strangers makes what is already their most distressing night even worse.

Ghosts of the Void marks the directorial debut of writer/director Jason Miller, who previously wrote and produced the action film "Echo Boomers," starring Michael Shannon. Starring Michael Reagan (Lovecraft Country), Tedra Millan (Daddy’s Girl) and produced by Tony Kamin, Mike Ware and Speakeasy Pictures’ Seth Savoy. The deal was negotiated on behalf of the producers by Jay Burnley and Chandler Freelander of Slated.

"Ghost of the Void not only stays true to its genre but is unpredictable from beginning to end. This movie is a puzzle that will have audiences talking." said producer Seth Savoy.

Entertainment Squad’s CEO, Shaked Berenson, stated: “Horror films echo the spirit of their age. Ghosts of the Void timely arrives amidst rampant inflation and vanishing livelihoods for many, and reminds us that true terror often lies beyond the supernatural by capturing the essence of our collective fear.

Writer/director Jason Miller expanded “The driving force of this movie for me was to capture the anxiety and fears that so many of us experience as we struggle to find our footing in the world, and to express those feelings through my favorite genre, horror."

Popcorn Frights will be closing the film’s long festival run including the Midwest Film Festival, Kansas City Underground, Toronto City Horror Fest, LA Shockfest, Macabre Faire Film Festival, Sin Film Festival, Royal Starr Film Festival, and won several awards including Best Thriller at the Crown Point International Film Festival, Best Picture at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards and Best Sound Editing at the Festival of Cinema NYC.