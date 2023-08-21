CREEPSHOW: Season 4 Premiere Date And Trailer For Shudder's Horror Anthology Series
News for fans of Shudder's Creepshow. The horror anthology series is going to premiere large on Friday, October 13th with a whopping six-episode release. New episodes will air weekly after that at 10pm ET.
Shudder dropped the new key art and trailer for season 4 today. Horror icon Tom Atkins (Night of the Creeps) features favorably in it. Check out the trailer down below.
Shudder released today the premiere date, trailer and key art for the fourth season of Creepshow, the hit horror anthology series executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero. Creepshow season four will debut on Shudder, AMC+ and AMC on Friday, October 13th with a six-episode binge premiere on Shudder and AMC+ and new episodes airing weekly at 10:00 pm ET/9c on AMC linear.Based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 horror-comedy classic, Creepshow is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…
