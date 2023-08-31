BAD EDUCATION Trailer Promises to Redefine Graduation Movies

"Bros gotta have ..." what? Courage? Fear? Or testicular fortitude?

Bad Education, a forthcoming film from Taiwan by Kai Ko, an actor making his directorial debut, may sound familiar, but I like its style and attitude, which is paramount in any film about young, would-be tough guys, isn't it? The synopsis (from IMDb) intrigues:

"On the night of their high school graduation, three delinquents decide to exchange their darkest, most unspeakable secret."

Kent Tsai, Berant Zhu, and Edison Song star. It opened in its native Taiwan this past April and since then has played the international festival circuit: Osaka Asian; Hong Kong International; Far East in Udine, Italy; Bucheon; and the Taiwan Film Festival in Australia.

Apparently, it hasn't screening yet in North America. It is due to open in Hong Kong via Edko Films on September 28. Have a look at the dark, stylish trailer below.