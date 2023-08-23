Arrow in September: Picks by Joe Dante, The Jim Cummings Collection, And Shinya Tsukamoto!

Dang, September is just over a week away. Why are the final weeks of summer always the fastest? I suppose it is time to look ahead to next month's programming from our friends at Arrow.

They've got the cure for the end-of-summer blues with a selection of films from the legendary Joe Dante. There are two docs, one each for the equally legendary comic actor Peter Sellers and actor/musician Kris Kristofferson.

There are two programs for Japanese icon, Shinya Tsukamoto and American contemoprary Jim Cummings. Speaking of J-Horror you would be foolish to miss out on the 4K restoration of the first Ringu film.

And if you're looking to spice things up or make due on a lonely night (waves pointed finger around accusingly) then you'll cap off the month with a couple of erotic tales; Sigi Rothemund's Julia and Jess Franco's Macumba Sexual.

ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema

September 2023 Lineup the Favorites of Joe Dante

& Jim Cummings, The Films of Shinya Tsukamoto and More!

September 2023 Seasons:

Dan Martin Selects, Trouble in Time, Eat the Rich,

Solid Metal Nightmares: The Films of Shinya Tsukamoto,

Joe Dante Selects, Dark and Sharp: The Jim Cummings Collection

Arrow Video is excited to announce the September 2023 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

September 1 starts the month with Dan Martin Selects (UK/IRE/US/CA), the favorites of the special effects wizard behind Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool & Possessor, the Academy Award winning The Banshees of Inisherin, and British indies like Censor and In the Earth.

On his Selects, Dan shared: “I’ve poured through the massive selection of fine titles on Arrow’s streaming service to select a collection of titles that I love. My tastes are very varied and I think that is well represented here, although I’ve tried to select things that I feel deserve a spotlight shone on them, things that are maybe less seen (although there’s a couple here people may consider obvious choices).’’

Titles Include: The Five Venoms, Giants and Toys, Hotel Poseidon.

Also on September 1, dive into ARROW's latest duo of Paul Joyce documentaries.

Starting the double feature is The Curious Case of Inspector Clouseau (UK/IRE/US/CA): A documentary history of the Pink Panther series, focusing on their star Peter Sellers and his relationship with director Blake Edwards.

Next up is Kris Kristofferson: Pilgrim. His Life and Work (UK/IRE/US/CA): Kris Kristofferson's appeal crosses generations and gender boundaries and this profile unfolds his life highlighting many of his now legendary songs many of which are performed especially for this program. This major production examines the extraordinary career and life of the actor, songwriter, performer and Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductee. The program includes interviews and excerpts from Kristofferson's motion pictures.

On September 8, Get into Trouble in Time (UK/IRE/US/CA): Traveling in time sounds like a great idea but it rarely works out for the best. Hop inside our ARROW time machine for a spin through a season of films full of adventures in the past and future, trying to dodge creating any paradoxes and attempting not to make the whole space-time continuum fold in on itself. We can't promise we won't destroy the fabric of the universe in the process - but it'll be fun.

Titles Include: Whatever This Is, The Navigator, Dead or Alive: Final.

On September 15, ARROW invites subscribers to Eat the Rich (UK/IRE/US/CA):

So with the rest of the world feeling the pinch, it’s time to fill your bellies with the 1% and Eat the Rich!

Featuring films where the class war has a body count, and the well-off who try and knock off the common people sometimes rightly get their just desserts, Eat the Rich is a cathartic curated collection that chows down on the class barrier and munches away on the money monopolizers.

Titles Include: Society, Audition, Double Face.

On September 18, Arrow Video is proud to present Ringu (4K) (UK/IRE/US/CA), the film that launched an iconic franchise, restored from the original negative in glorious 4K.

In 1998, director Hideo Nakata (Dark Water) unleashed a chilling tale of technological terror on unsuspecting audiences, which redefined the horror genre, launched the J-horror boom in the West and introducing a generation of moviegoers to a creepy, dark-haired girl called Sadako. The film's success spawned a slew of remakes, reimaginations and imitators, but none could quite boast the power of Nakata's original masterpiece, which melded traditional Japanese folklore with contemporary anxieties about the spread of technology. A group of teenage friends are found dead, their bodies grotesquely contorted, their faces twisted in terror. Reiko (Nanako Matsushima, When Marnie Was There), a journalist and the aunt of one of the victims, sets out to investigate the shocking phenomenon, and in the process uncovers a creepy urban legend about a supposedly cursed videotape, the contents of which causes anyone who views it to die within a week - unless they can persuade someone else to watch it, and, in so doing, pass on the curse...

On September 22, head east with ARROW for Solid Metal Nightmares: The Films of Shinya Tsukamoto (UK/IRE/US/CA).

Japanese director Shinya Tsukamoto is best known for his debut body horror-cyberpunk shot-to-the-arm Tetsuo: The Iron Man, but there is much more to this maverick director. Solid Metal Nightmares is a collection of Tsukamoto’s breathtaking films - all nightmarish portrayals of obsession and madness.

Self-funding, writing, shooting and editing, as well as directing and appearing in his films, Tsukamoto is a true auteur, with singular, sometimes terrifying, transgressive visions, that he uncompromisingly brings to the screen in order to haunt, repel, seduce and inspire.

Titles Include: Tokyo Fist, Tetsuo, Tetsuo II: Body Hammer.

On September 25, the man who gave the world Gremlins, The 'Burbs, The Howling, Small Soldiers and many more shares with audiences Joe Dante Selects. "ARROW kindly asked me to curate some films for you. It wasn't an easy task. Their vast library is the most eclectic group of movies I've ever encountered. Nonetheless, I came up with some must-see choices I can really stand behind."

Titles Include: The Mighty Peking Man, Horror Express, Vampire Circus.

September 29 captures the last heat of summer with a pair of sensual dramas for North American audiences.

Julia (US/CA): On vacation from his private boarding school, teenager Pauli (Ekkehardt Belle) discovers that his hormones aren't the only ones running rampant when he spends an adventurous retreat with his father Ralph (Jean-Claude Bouillion), his mistress Yvonne (Teri Tordai), their amorous friends, and Julia (Sylvia Kristel).

Filmed and released immediately after Sylvia Kristel became one of the world's biggest stars as Emmanuelle (1974), Sigi Rothemund's Julia is a German sex comedy drama, with Sylvia starring as a young man's first love, foreshadowing her later U.S. commercial hit Private Lessons.

Macumba Sexual (US/CA): Perhaps the most stunning work of his Golden Films Internacional period, this 'late career masterpiece' (Cult Movie Reviews) from writer/director Jess Franco can now be experienced like never before: Lina Romay (in her succulent 'Candy Coster' guise) stars as a sexually repressed wife tormented by visions of 'the goddess of unspeakable lust' Princess Obongo (an unforgettable performance by pioneering transgender actress Ajita Wilson of Sadomania fame) in a fever dream of erotic cruelty, carnal duality and nonstop Franco-style insanity. Antonio Mayans (Bahia Blanca), Hemy Basalo (Night of Open Sex) and Uncle Jess himself co-star in this 'wonderfully vivid sexual nightmare that's one of Franco's best' (Mondo Esoterica), now scanned in 2K from the original negative for the first time ever.

September 29 closes out the Seasons with Dark and Sharp: The Jim Cummings Collection.

Get to know the cutting and acerbic work of a one-of-a-kind indie cult filmmaker in Dark and Sharp: The Jim Cummings Collection.

Known for his uncomfortably awkward tragi-comic roles in films that he also wrote and directed, like Thunder Road and The Beta Test, Cummings has also written and directed a series of biting and unmissable short films featuring outsiders pushed to breaking point. As well as these shorts, Dark and Sharp also features an exclusive ARROW original introduction to his shorts that sees Jim as the great-great-grandson of the legendary and lethal pistoleer Sartana and his Selects.

Titles Include: Us Funny, The Beta Test, The Robbery.