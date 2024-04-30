BRING HER BACK: A24, Danny And Michael Philippou Reteam For Their New Horror, With Actress Sally Hawkins

Great news for fans of the horror flick Talk To Me. The film's creators Danny and Michael Philippou, one-time YouTube sensations now horror sensations, are working again with A24 on a new horror flick called Bring Her Back. Even sweeter is the news that the amazing, award-winning actress Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water & Paddington films) will star in the film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps and production will begin production in Summer 2024. You do not bring on someone of Sally Hawkins' caliber just to fudge around trying to scare everyone with stunt scares, this one is going to dig deep.

The film will be directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, creators behind Talk to Me, A24’s breakout film of the summer and A24’s highest-grossing horror film domestically. The Philippous’ are also developing the sequel for the studio and a documentary project inspired by their own journey into the world of international underground deathmatch wrestling.

The film is produced by Causeway Films’ Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton.