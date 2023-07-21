KALKI 2898-AD (Project K) Trailer: Epic Sci-fi Adventure From India is Coming!

Are you ready for your next Indian movie obsession? You need to watch this trailer for Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi epci, Kalki 2898-AD.

Then watch it again.

And again.

You get the idea.

A modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, who is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces.

Normally, our man in the know, Josh, would be all over an announcement of any upcoming, massive project out of India. Seeing as he is working closely with this film's release it has fallen on less informed individuals like myself to fumble my way through this article.

Well on its way to amassing ten million views in less than twenty-four hours since its release yesterday at Comic-Con this trailer is nothing short of stunning. It is packed with grandoise imagry, whildly imaginative action and epic art design. Folks are chiming in on its Dune-esque quality and quite frankly we don't mind. It has Villeneuve's gravitas wrapped in Marvel Studios' gloss.

Also known as Project K the film was shot in Hindi and Telugu languages separately. Directed By Nag Ashwin Kalki 2898-AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, & Disha Patani.