EYES OF THE ABYSS: Daniel de la Vega's Horror Flick Sells to Uncork'd Entertainment

Eyes of the Abyss (Los Ojos del Abismo) and this morning We heard through the grape vine in Argentina that something was happening with Daniel de la Vega's newest horror flick) and this morning Variety is reporting that it has sold to Uncork'd Entertainment ahead of its market screening at Cannes during the Blood Window Showcase.

The film follows the journey of a soldier who awakens aboard a warship. Surrounded by corpses and haunted by fragmented memories, she navigates a perilous journey, confronting adversaries and fighting for survival.

Set against the backdrop of The Falkland Islands war in 1982 (Guerra de Malvinas if you were on the other side) Eyes of the Abyss is currently in post-production and snippets of the flick will be shown to buyers at the Market. Uncork'd has bought it for North America, the U.K. and Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. It is planning a release in the final quarter of the year.

Eyes of the Abyss (Los Ojos del Abismo) is directed by Daniel de la Vega. Their previous credits include On The 3rd Day, The Last Heretic and White Coffin. I liked the wild swing that On The 3rd Day took in in climax. The Last Heretic had some cool moments that would ruffle a few cassocks here and there.