Now Streaming: LAST FLIGHT HOME, Bold, Captivating, Heart-Wrenching

In this epic, yet sad tale of death and life, director Ondi Timoner profiles the last days of her father Eli with meticulous respect and caring for her now-deceased father and family.

The story goes into explicit detail about Timoner and who he was as a man, father and husband. In his lifetime, Timoner was a venture capitalist and businessman.

At the age of 53, he suffered from a terrible stroke, which paralyzed the left side of his body. That didn't stop him as he continued to walk with a cane, but as the years passed, his health began to decline more and more until he finally decided to end his life with the help of the State of California's End of Life Option Act.

Ondi Timoner takes a bold step in her filmmaking career as she goes fully personal with her father's passing and puts herself, as well as her family, at the forefront of the fray in spectacular fashion. Timoner's sensitive and dangerous attention to detail is what keeps her audience engaged in the story of the inevitable death of a man who loved his family and cared deeply about their welfare.

It is also very noteworthy when mentioning the impact of the rest of the family. It's obvious from their very real tears that they have gone through enough emotional damage in the process of being a party to this documentary and it takes a lot of courage and strength to undergo such trauma.

It is so heart-wrenching to see the inevitable death of a loved one as the audience goes on this journey with this loving family. It's almost impossible to look away from the captivating work that Timoner has put on the screen, but it's very much worth the wait.

The film is now streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. It also available to buy or rent via various Video On Demand platforms.

