Frontieres 2023: The Genre Film Lab & Shorts to Features Announced
It will not be long before the team is boots on the ground in Montreal to attend Fantasia and Frontieres. Of particular focus for myself in the back half of the week that I am in attendance will be our participation during the market.
We will share our thoughts on the projects being pitched this year and have other things to do which have not been announced yet. Other parts of the program we do not participate in simply because we are outside observers and can do little for a project that is deep into production, apart from saying "ooh", "aah", and "neato".
The five projects in the Genre Film Lab, are part of the "so-close-you-can-taste-it" group. The lab features five projects "at an advanced stage of development". All look to be directed and/or produced by female identifying filmmakers. These projects will be meeting with the folks who can get them across that line and into production.
What we may be able to get in on is the Shorts to Features program. Specifically I want to know more about the project from China, Animal Realm. You have attention when your genre listing is: Fantasy, Wuxia, Stop Motion Animation. Take my money!
So, while there are really interesting projects announced for the Genre Film Lab and Shorts to Features we may not be sharing thoughts on them, apart from saying "ooh", "aah", and "neato". All eight projects and their descriptions follow.
FRONTIÈRES ANNOUNCES THE LINE UPS FORTHE GENRE FILM LAB & SHORTS TO FEATURESFrontières is proud to continue its collaboration with the Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver (formerly Women in Film and Television Vancouver). The Genre Film Lab is an accelerator program designed to support the development of Canadian genre film creators and along with Creative BC, Telefilm Canada and Warner Brothers Discovery Access Canada, GEMS will present five projects at an advanced stage of development.The Shorts to Features session, which is now open to international submissions, will showcase three short filmmakers developing their feature-length adaptations. This year's selection includes projects from China, USA and Québec.THE GENRE FILM LABAISHA (Canada)Director: TBDProducers: Digital Warriors Productions Inc.Genre: Speculative FictionWhen sinister corporate and religious institutions unite to change the face of an archaic town, a rebellious girl must plot her deadly escape or risk becoming a pawn in a power game.ALLIGATOR (Canada)Director: Hayley GrayProducers: High Deaf ProductionsGenre: ThrillerGrace's dream comes true when she makes her hometown cheer squad; but quickly, her dream becomes a nightmare.MARRIED TO MURDER (Canada)Director: Samantha LoneyProducer: Kyra Weston, Win Girl ProductionsGenre: Dark ComedyCharlie, a bored small town housewife who cooks, cleans, and commits murder, must thwart the local police officer's efforts to discover she has been murdering the men in her neighbourhood.MT. ASHA (Canada)Directors: Alex Vance and Stephanie IzsakProducers: Naltobel Productions Inc.Genre: Folk Horror, Science-FictionWhen a couple attends a fertility retreat in an isolated town of Mt. Asha, they miraculously become pregnant, only to realize the retreat is a cult… and they want the baby.OUR BLOOD'S THICKER THAN WATER (Canada)Director: Michelle Godoy PriskeProducers: Liz Wallace, Michelle Godoy Priske, Maritama CarlsonGenre: Psychological Thriller with Supernatural ElementsAfter moving into a small-town Bed & Breakfast, two young adult sisters begin to question their controlling mother when they discover there's no trace that they exist.SHORTS TO FEATURESANIMAL REALM (China)Director: Caochong MaingProducers: Kytoon StudioGenre: Fantasy, Wuxia, Stop Motion AnimationA Cyberpunk Wuxia story of a serial killing event where humanity faced primal instincts, natural strengths and martial art skills are tested against the cybernetically enhanced, where the deceivers are being deceived and the hunters become the hunted.BARRAGE (Canada, QC)Director: Rémi FréchetteProducers: Camera ChaosGenre: Horror ComedyA fantasy comedy set in a time of great change, inspired by the PG-13 horror films of the '80s.VARIATIONS ON A THEME (USA)Director: Peter CampbellProducers: Moon and America LLCGenre: Body Horror/RomanceAfter splitting into multiple versions of themselves, a couple struggles to coexist and unravel the mystery of their condition while their relationships with their duplicates become increasingly complicated.
