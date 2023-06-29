Frontieres 2023: The Genre Film Lab & Shorts to Features Announced

It will not be long before the team is boots on the ground in Montreal to attend Fantasia and Frontieres. Of particular focus for myself in the back half of the week that I am in attendance will be our participation during the market.

We will share our thoughts on the projects being pitched this year and have other things to do which have not been announced yet. Other parts of the program we do not participate in simply because we are outside observers and can do little for a project that is deep into production, apart from saying "ooh", "aah", and "neato".

The five projects in the Genre Film Lab, are part of the "so-close-you-can-taste-it" group. The lab features five projects "at an advanced stage of development". All look to be directed and/or produced by female identifying filmmakers. These projects will be meeting with the folks who can get them across that line and into production.

What we may be able to get in on is the Shorts to Features program. Specifically I want to know more about the project from China, Animal Realm. You have attention when your genre listing is: Fantasy, Wuxia, Stop Motion Animation. Take my money!

So, while there are really interesting projects announced for the Genre Film Lab and Shorts to Features we may not be sharing thoughts on them, apart from saying "ooh", "aah", and "neato". All eight projects and their descriptions follow.