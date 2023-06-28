Chattanooga Film Fest Coverage Indie Reviews Action Movies International Features Hollywood Features

BiFan 2023: 6 New Films to get Excited for at the 27th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

Contributor; Seoul, South Korea (@pierceconran)

The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BiFan), Asia's finest bacchanal of genre cinema, is about to raise the curtain on its jam-packed 27th edition, which kicks off this Thursday with Ari Aster presenting Beau is Afraid for the first time to Korean audiences.

If you're yet to fill up your screening schedule, Screen Anarchy has you covered. Peruse the gallery below for a selection of tantalising new genre treats from Korea and the world over.


James Marsh contributed to this story.

