FROM BLACK Exclusive Clip: Streaming Now on Shudder

A young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?

Thomas Marchese's horror thriller From Black is now streaming on Shudder. I case you have not already caught it we have an exclusive clip from the flick. Check it and the trailer down below.

From Black stars Anna Camp (Universal’s Pitch Perfect franchise, HBO’s True Blood) with Jennifer Lafleur (Big Little Lies), John Ales (Euphoria), Travis Hammer (Godless), and Richie Montgomery (Ozark).