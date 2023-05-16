EXTRACTION 2 Official Trailer: Next Level Action From Hemsworth And Hargrave

Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Holy hell, if Sam Hargrave wasn't already a household name after the first Extraction film this sequel will certainly cement his reputation as one of the go-to directors for big action cinema. The official trailer for Extraction 2 has arrived and every second of it is... is... well, it's something you're going to have to see for yourself. You thought the teaser was big?

Again. Holy hell.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.