Screambox in April: Line-Up Includes CREEPSHOW, LIVING WITH CHUCKY, CUBE & NEEDFUL THINGS

As the digital landscape continues to eb and flow we will be posting more news from upstart streaming service Screambox. Since joining the online ranks Screambox had helped broaden the number of avenues horror fans have to access content each month.

This month viewers can check out the documentary Living With Chucky and the classic horror anthology Creepshow. Other Screambox Orginals include the Japanese remake of Cube, an Easter -time horror flick from Austria called Family Dinner, and trapped horror flick Shifted.

SCREAMBOX April Streaming Line-Up Includes CREEPSHOW, LIVING WITH CHUCKY, CUBE, & NEEDFUL THINGS

SCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in April, including Creepshow, Living with Chucky, Cube, Needful Things, Razorback, Hell House LLC, Birdemic, and Shifted.

From the masters of the macabre, George A. Romero and Stephen King's preeminent horror anthology Creepshow is now streaming on SCREAMBOX. After enjoying five jolting tales of terror, viewers can go behind the scenes with the SCREAMBOX Exclusive documentary Just Desserts: The Making of Creepshow.

Also joining SCREAMBOX today are Needful Things, the 1991 Stephen King adaptation starring Ed Harris (The Abyss) and Max von Sydow (The Exorcist); The Borrower, a sci-fi horror hybrid from Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer director John McNaughton; and Razorback, an '80s killer boar movie directed by Russell Mulcahy (Resident Evil: Extinction, Highlander).

SCREAMBOX Original Living with Chucky offers a unique perspective on the Child's Play franchise on April 4. Chucky creator Don Mancini and franchise alumni Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Billy Boyd, John Waters, Tony Gardner, David Kirshner, and more spill their guts in the documentary along with notable fans like Marlon Wayans, Abigail Breslin, Lin Shaye, and Dan Povenmire, among others.

Just in time for Easter, SCREAMBOX Exclusive Family Dinner will be served on April 7. The Austrian horror film follows an overweight teen to her aunt’s farm for Easter in the hopes of losing weight, only to discover that something is very wrong.

Watch your step when SCREAMBOX Original Cube drops on April 11. Japan's dark and deadly remake of the 1997 Canadian cult classic is executive produced by original Cube writer-director Vincenzo Natali.

Drawing comparisons to Night of the Living Dead and The Thing, SCREAMBOX Original Shifted streams on April 18. The ambitious indie horror tale finds a group of neighbors trapped by murderous creatures with a serial killer hidden among.

Other April additions include the delightfully schlocky Birdemic trilogy; the complete Hell House LLC found footage franchise, including the extended Director's Cut of the original; The Wild Man, a found footage Bigfoot flick starring Michael Paré (Streets of Fire); black comedy slasher Thankskilling; backwoods butchery Timber Falls; unsettling found footage gems Savageland and The Andy Baker Tape; and more.

