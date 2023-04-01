Arrow Video Player in April: Chan & Hung, Benson & Moorehead, Peckinpah & Bogdanovich

Happy April everyone! A new monthy brings a new lineup from our friends at Arrow Video Player.

This month's lineup includes films from Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung, docs on Sam Peckinpah and Peter Bogdanovich, and a curated list of titles from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead.

Let's keep this short and sweet and bereft of Fools jokes. The complete lineup follows.

ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema

April 2023 Lineup Includes the Living Dead, Gangsters,

Mad Scientists, and Odes to Peckinpah & Bogdanovich

April 2023 Seasons:

Benson and Moorhead Selects,

The Dead Walk!, Gala Avary Selects,

Ban This Sick Filth: The Return,

It's Alive! The Mad Scientists Collection

Arrow Video is excited to announce the April 2023 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

On April 3, Kick off the Seasons with Benson and Moorhead Selects (UK/US/CA/IRE): Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the celebrated directorial duo behind indie cult favorites Spring, The Endless, and most recently Something in the Dirt and Disney's “Moon Knight”, have curated a collection of their favorite films on ARROW. Curious about what makes an auteur tick? Then come and discover what made the cut in Benson and Moorhead Selects.

Titles Include: Society, Donnie Darko, Audition.

On April 7, ARROW debuts two more documentaries from Paul Joyce. Sam Peckinpah: Man of Iron (UK/IRE/US/CA): This straight-talking program seeks to understand the enigmatic and controversial Sam Peckinpah, whose violent films such as The Wild Bunch and Straw Dogs had a telling effect on the cinema of the 1970s and 80s. Those who knew and worked with him, including actor James Coburn, actress Ali MacGraw, his associate Katherine Haber, his cousin Bob Peckinpah, and several screenwriters and producers, examine his life in an attempt to separate the man from the persona.

Pieces of Time: Bogdanovich on the Movies (UK/IRE/US/CA): A brutally honest eye-opening industry insider documentary that lifts the lid on tinsel town, documentarian Paul Joyce (Made in the USA) employs his signature unfettered access to capture Bogdanovich in imperious and candid form. The celebrated and gossiped-about director spills all regarding the successes, failures and scandals he has gone through during his rollercoaster ride of a movie-making career, dropping truth bombs and spot-on impressions of Orson Welles and Alfred Hitchcock as he goes.

On April 7, Seasons rise with The Dead Walk! (UK/US/CA/IRE):

If it’s hot, tasty braaains you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. The Dead Walk! is a veritable zombie horde of films featuring decomposing shamblers that sees takes on the flesh-eating rotten shufflers from everybody from Fulci to Miike, and George A. Romero to Jean Rollin.

So, board up the windows, hit PLAY and remember to aim for the head, because The Dead Walk! On April 7.

Titles Include: Zombie Lake, Horror Express, Zombie for Sale.

On April 11, Heart of Dragon (US/CA) will make you wish you had a brother like Jackie Chan.

Lifelong friends since they met as boys at Peking Opera school, Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung conquered the Hong Kong film industry side-by-side. One of their greatest collaborations sees the brothers in arms playing actual brothers: 1985's Heart of Dragon, a film that combines heart-rending drama with pulse-pounding action!

Tat (Chan) is a hotshot cop with more stress than he can bear: if he's not on the verge of getting beaten up on his day job, he's looking out for his intellectually delayed brother Dodo (Hung), who needs constant supervision in case his naïve, kind nature gets taken advantage of. Tat wants nothing more than to escape his obligations and see the world; but when Dodo accidentally winds up in the line of fire, Tat must run into danger and make the ultimate sacrifice to save his brother.

Hung and Chan made sure not to skimp on jaw-dropping stunts and high-velocity violence while showing a broader depth to their talents than audiences had seen before. The result is one of the jewels of 80's Hong Kong action cinema, now restored with additional fight scenes filmed especially for the Japanese market!

Gala Avary from The Video Archives Podcast steps into ARROW on April 17 to invite you into the scene with Gala Avary Selects (UK/IRE/US/CA)…

“POV: It’s Friday night. Instead of going out, we’ve decided to stay in and hang out. We’ve already labored over the difficult decision of what to eat (and, of course, decided on ordering Thai food like usual) — but now it’s time for the even harder choice of the night. What are we going to watch? Don’t worry, you won’t have to make that decision. You sigh a big breath of relief realizing that when you’re with me, I’ve got control of the clicker. You settle down on the comfortable couch with your curry and egg rolls, put your feet up, and prepare to watch one of these Arrow Selects...” – Gala Avary

Titles include: The Slayer, Switchblade Sisters, Mill of the Stone Women.

On April 21, go back to the future with a pair of action classics that takes man to the edge with no choice but to fight or die. No Escape (US/CA): John Robbins (Ray Liotta), a former Marine Captain, has been sentenced for assassinating his commanding officer and is banished to a secret and remote prison island run by The Warden (Michael Lerner). In this prison of the future, inhabited by society's most violent and feared criminals, Robbins is left to the mercy of the elements and his fellow man.

The Grand Tour (US/CA): A widowed innkeeper battles a band of disaster-groupies from the future with explosive results. Ben Wilson (Jeff Daniels) and his daughter (Ariana Richards) buy an old Victorian mansion and begin renovations with plans to open up an inn. Their first guests are a strange and mysterious convoy of tourists led by the eccentric Madame Lovine (Marilyn Lightstone).

Also on April 21, Sister Filth returns with a new Season for subscribers, Ban This Sick Filth: The Return (UK/IRE/US/CA).

Fear not, my sins-soaked children, for Sister Filth is here to whip you all back into shape and set you on the path to piety.

Since my last visit, the disgusting reprobates at ARROW have filled their streaming airwaves with even more morally reprehensible depravity. But I have taken it upon myself to shield you from these sickening sights by ensuring they all stay here, in the safety of this collection, away from your easily led eyes.

Reject temptation, remain pure and whatever you do - do not be enticed by these filthy sights or seduced into viewing these wicked and damnable films full to bursting with ARROW's sauciest, dirtiest, sleaziest, most controversial content yet.

Titles Include: Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine, Angel, Sweet Trash.

On April 28, April comes to a climax with a Season of science and the slippage of sanity: It's Alive! The Mad Scientists Collection (UK/IRE/US/CA).

A crazed cabal of sanity-challenged scientists has been brewing up this collection late at night in ARROW Labs. Featuring the weirdest and wildest experiments from the most deranged physicists, It’s Alive!: The Mad Scientists Collection sees definitively deluded doctors unleashing their most terrifying creations on… YOU! So, glove up, sharpen your scalpel and prepare for total chaos and utter madness.

Titles Include: The Devil Bat, The Invisible Man vs. The Human Fly, The Curious Dr Humpp.