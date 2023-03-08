THE WRATH OF BECKY Teaser Trailer: Lulu Wilson Returns as One Deadly, Pissed Off Teenager

Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman - a kindred spirit named Elena. But when a group known as the “Noble Men” break into their home, attack them, and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones.

Bad guys will never learn, will they. Lulu Wilson returns to reprise the role of Becky, one pissed off and deadly young woman. The Wrath of Becky, sequel to the 2020 film, Becky, is having its world premiere at SXSW on March 11th. The teaser trailer and a small gallery of teaser posters were dished out today.

Wilson is joined by Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, Courtney Gains, Michael Sirow, Aaron Dalla Villa, Matt Angel, and Kate Siegel.

The Wrath of Becky was written and directed by frequent collaborators Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote (The Open House, Hypnotic).