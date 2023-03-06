PAINT: Owen Wilson Front And Center in Official Key Art Premiere

Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

The official key art and trailer for Paint are making their world premieres this week. Today we are starting with the offciail key art; the official trailer will premiere tomorrow.

Owen Wilson is front and center and understandably the sole persona on the poster. We're going to be checking out Paint to see how on point his interpretation of the legendary Bob Ross will be when the comedy hits cinemas on April 7th.

Brit McAdams directs from a script they wrote. Paint stars the aformentioned Owen Wilson, with Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ciara Renee.

The teaser trailer has been re-posted below.