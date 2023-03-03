MALUM Trailer: Reimagining of LAST SHIFT Hits Cinemas March 31st

MALUM is a bold and expanded reimagining of the 2014 horror cult classic, LAST SHIFT. On a search to uncover the mysterious circumstances surrounding her father’s death, a newly appointed police officer, Jessica Loren (Jessica Sula) is assigned to the last shift in a decommissioned police station where a notoriously vicious cult saw their demise years prior. The lone officer at the station, she soon finds herself barraged by terrifying paranormal events, and in the process, is taken on a journey during which she learns the shocking truth behind her family’s entanglement with a demented cult leader. MALUM takes the premise of the 2014 festival hit and flips it on its head, thrusting viewers into an unrelenting, adrenaline-fueled, bloody cult nightmare.

Anthony DiBlasi's second go at a story he first gave life to back in 2014 is coming to cinemas in the U.S. on March 31st.

We first got news about Malum, the reimagining of DiBlasi's horror flick Last Shift, back in February when it was announced that newly minted genre label Welcom Villain made this their first production. Our friends at Raven Banner presented Malum at EFM earlier this month. We expect word on world sales when the time is right.

For now, in anticipation of the release at the end of the month the first trailer was sent along. Check it out down below.