MALUM Trailer: Reimagining of LAST SHIFT Hits Cinemas March 31st
MALUM is a bold and expanded reimagining of the 2014 horror cult classic, LAST SHIFT. On a search to uncover the mysterious circumstances surrounding her father’s death, a newly appointed police officer, Jessica Loren (Jessica Sula) is assigned to the last shift in a decommissioned police station where a notoriously vicious cult saw their demise years prior.The lone officer at the station, she soon finds herself barraged by terrifying paranormal events, and in the process, is taken on a journey during which she learns the shocking truth behind her family’s entanglement with a demented cult leader. MALUM takes the premise of the 2014 festival hit and flips it on its head, thrusting viewers into an unrelenting, adrenaline-fueled, bloody cult nightmare.
Anthony DiBlasi's second go at a story he first gave life to back in 2014 is coming to cinemas in the U.S. on March 31st.
We first got news about Malum, the reimagining of DiBlasi's horror flick Last Shift, back in February when it was announced that newly minted genre label Welcom Villain made this their first production. Our friends at Raven Banner presented Malum at EFM earlier this month. We expect word on world sales when the time is right.
For now, in anticipation of the release at the end of the month the first trailer was sent along. Check it out down below.
Welcome Villain Films invites you to #FeedTheDemon and check out the official trailer for MALUM, a twisted reimagining of cult horror hit LAST SHIFT.Helmed by director Anthony DiBlasi (Last Shift, Dread, Extremity) and co-written by DiBlasi and Scott Poiley (Last Shift, Missionary, Exhume), the same creative team behind 2014’s LAST SHIFT, MALUM reimagines the original critically-acclaimed horror hit and expands the filmmakers vision of nightmare-inducing terror. MALUM opens in theaters on March 31st.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.