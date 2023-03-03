FUGUE: U.S. Trailer For Agnieszka Smoczynska's Follow-up to LURE

Alicja suffers from memory loss and has rebuilt her own free spirited way of life. Two years later, she returns to her former family to assume against her will her role as wife, mother and daughter. Her estranged husband and son do not recognize this woman who looks familiar and yet behaves like a stranger. Feelings of alienation, love and revelations rekindle her interior flame.

Agnieszka Smoczynska's Fugue, her follow-up to her breakout film Lure, has finally found its way to U.S. cinemas this month. After four long years Fugue will start out next Friday, March 10th in Los Angeles and end the month in New York on the 31st.

No word from its distributor Dekanalog if they plan to expand to other cities inbetween or after that time, but after nearly five years of waiting for something we will take anything at all for release dates.

We thank Dekanalog for their service to the international genre community.

Check out the U.S. trailer below.