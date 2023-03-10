Crowdfund This: HIDARI, Because You Need a Chainsaw Wielding Samurai in Your Life

Stop what you're doing and watch this pilot film for a stop motion animated project out of Japan, a samurai sandalpunk project called Hidari.

Hidari popped up on our radars yesterday and we're so smitten with the piece alone that we had to share. Not only is this short amazing on its own we found out that it was just part of the pitch for a feature length stop animated samurai flick. popped up on our radars yesterday and we're so smitten with the piece alone that we had to share. Not only is this short amazing on its own we found out that it was just part of the pitch for a feature length stop animated samurai flick. Take our money

The short is done in an animation style the lead director Masashi Kawamura says is called Japanimation. Kawamura cites influences like "Ray Harryhausen, Kihachiro Kawamoto, and Phil Tippett" as well. That's not a bad place to build off of.

“Japanimation”– is an animation style born in Japan, that's still highly recognized across the world. Its unique visual language, narrative, and dynamic expressions have evolved very differently compared to other types of animations, which gives it the distinct flare. We wanted to create an entertainment piece that no one has seen before, by merging this world of Japanimation and the technique of stop-motion animation. We took this visual concept to tell the story set as a “Jidaigeki (= samurai film)," to create a visual experience full of Japanese aesthetics.

The great news is that after only a couple days others around the World share our enthusiasm for this project and it is already completely funded. Regardless, we're still going to chip in when the next pay day comes around, push this project through some stretch goals.