WHERE THE DEVIL ROAMS: New Horror Flick From The Adams Family Presented by Yellow Veil Pictures at EFM
Today comes news that the next Adams Family film, Where the Devil Roams, is set to be presented for international sales by our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures.
Set during Depression-era America, Where the Devil Roams follows a family of murderous sideshow performers as they travel the dying carnival circuit.
The celebrated creators of lauded horror flicks Hellbender and The Deeper You Dig have already shot the new film and it is currently in post. The triumphant trio of stars Toby Poser, Zelda Adams, and John Adams, share writing and directing credits on this one. First footage will be shown to prospective buyers at the upcoming EFM in Berlin.
There is seemingly no time to rest for the Adams Family. Just the other week we shared with you that Toby Poser and John Adams were in Serbia shooting a new horror film called Hell Hole.
