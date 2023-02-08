THE PARK Trailer: Kids Fight Each Other For Control of an Abandoned Theme Park
Here you go, more proof that if there were no adults around everything would go to shit. Oh, you want to wish for a Kevin McCallister scenario, do you? Here, watch this, kiddo. Not so tough now, are ya!
The story of adults disappearing or dying off and leaving kids on their own to fend for themselves and go all Lord of Flies has been done a few times. With the upcoming horror thriller The Park we will see what writer/director Shal Ngo's take is on the subject. His debut feature film is being released by XYZ FIlms on North American VOD on March 2nd.
When a mysterious virus starts killing all adults, society is left to be governed by children living on borrowed time. After the adult population is wiped out, rival kids battle for control of an abandoned theme park. Danger lurks around every corner, and they must do whatever it takes to survive their hellish Neverland.
The trailer for The Park was sent out today. Check it out below.
