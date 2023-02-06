THE CURSE OF ROSALIE: Coming to Icon Horror Channel, Online And DVD in The UK This Spring
Will Klipstine's horror flick The Curse of Rosalie will be available for our UK readers to watch on Icon Film Chanel before hitting cinemas, on DVD and digital later in the Spring.
The Curse of Rosalie has been rebranded for it's UK release. Originally title The Harbinger the new title avoids any confusion with the Covid-set horror that came out at the same time.
Readers in the UK will be able to watch Klipstine's flick on Icon Film Channel from March 13th. If they wish to hold out for the big screen experience they can catch it in cinemas one month later on April 14th. If they've completely fallen in love with it they can own in on DVD when it releases on hard copy and digitla on May 15th.
Check out the small galley of images and the UK trailer below the announcement.
Get ready for a tense, paranormal horror which proves you can never truly escape evil…A family on the run from their own dark secrets, Daniel and Theresa Snyder flee to a small Midwestern town, determined to find peace for their troubled young daughter, Rosalie. However, soon after they arrive, their neighbours begin to die in mysterious and seemingly paranormal circumstances. Fearing an evil entity has pursued them and possessed Rosalie, the desperate parents visit a Native American seer, willing to do whatever it takes to free her soul.With a strong cast including Irene Bedard (Pocahontas, Tree of Life), Amanda MacDonald (CSI: Miami, The Mentalist) and Steve Monroe (Promising Young Woman), The Curse of Rosalie is an original and deeply atmospheric tale of terror.The Curse of Rosalie premieres on the Icon Film Channel from 13th MarchSign up for a 7-day free trial at Iconfilmchannel.uk or via the Icon Film Amazon Prime Video ChannelThe Curse of Rosalie is released in selected UK cinemas from 14th AprilOwn it on DVD & Digital 15th May
