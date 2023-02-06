THE CURSE OF ROSALIE: Coming to Icon Horror Channel, Online And DVD in The UK This Spring

Will Klipstine's horror flick The Curse of Rosalie will be available for our UK readers to watch on Icon Film Chanel before hitting cinemas, on DVD and digital later in the Spring.

The Curse of Rosalie has been rebranded for it's UK release. Originally title The Harbinger the new title avoids any confusion with the Covid-set horror that came out at the same time.

Readers in the UK will be able to watch Klipstine's flick on Icon Film Channel from March 13th. If they wish to hold out for the big screen experience they can catch it in cinemas one month later on April 14th. If they've completely fallen in love with it they can own in on DVD when it releases on hard copy and digitla on May 15th.

Check out the small galley of images and the UK trailer below the announcement.