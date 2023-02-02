Tatiana Maslany And Jasmin Savoy Brown Join Josh Ruben's Upcoming Sci-fi Horror GREEN BANK

News today that She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany and Scream's Jasmin Savoy Brown have signed on for a new sci-fi horror flick called Green Bank, the next film from Josh Ruben, director of Scare Me and Werewolves Within.

The film follows infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown), who realizes that the parents of the child she’s caring for are much more than the clueless yuppies they seem to be...

Maslany brings definitive star power to the project having starred in cult fave tv series Orphan Black and most recently in the MCU's She-Hulk series. Brown's star is continually on the rise. We liked her a lot in Sound of Violence, she stars in the popular series Yellowjackets and will reprise her role in the next Scream film.

Ruben has been earning his director credentials with his first two feature films, Scare Me and Werewolves Within, and continued to impress with roles like the psycho killer Bruce in A Wounded Fawn last year. The new film was written by The Cleansing Hour's Asron Horwitz.

Green Bank will be presented at the upcoming EFM in Berlin. This can be interpreted as either pre-sales to help bolster a portion the production budget so that the project will go ahead as planned, or, it's going to go ahead no matter what, jump on this gravy train because you should have no trouble finding a spot for it in your territory with these kind of names attached to it.