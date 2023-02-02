Tatiana Maslany And Jasmin Savoy Brown Join Josh Ruben's Upcoming Sci-fi Horror GREEN BANK
Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black,” Stronger, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream franchise, “Yellowjackets”) are set to lead Josh Ruben’s (Scare Me, Werewolves Within) sci-fi horror Green Bank, it was announced today by Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop. Protagonist Pictures is launching international sales on the hot market title and will introduce to buyers at the upcoming EFM. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping North America.Written by Aaron Horwitz (The Cleansing Hour), Green Bank takes place in a real American town where Wifi, cell service and all other radio transmissions are heavily forbidden. The film follows infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown), who realizes that the parents of the child she’s caring for are much more than the clueless yuppies they seem to be...The film is produced by Big Swell Entertainment’s Andy Horwitz, whose credits include David O. Russell’s ten-time Academy Award-nominated American Hustle starring Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, the action-thriller Triple Frontier starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam, and Suicide Squad starring Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jared Leto and Will Smith.“In a marketplace where original, horror-thrillers slay at the box office, we need no further proof that audiences want to have fun at the movies again,” said Ruben. “That’s the magic word. Fun. Horror is the bulletproof genre, and Green Bank has the full package - it’s smart, scary and wickedly funny.”“Josh has envisioned a perfectly paced roller coaster of a horror that expertly delivers on its promise to jolt, thrill, and terrify audiences, all while keeping them grinning from ear to ear,” said Bishop. “Green Bank is wall-to-wall, fright-filled fun led by a fiercely talented cast hailing from beloved franchises. This fresh, subversive take on the genre, which continues to dominate at the box-office, is the perfect offering for our partners.”Ruben’s debut feature Scare Me, premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. His second feature, the cult comedy horror Werewolves Within starring Sam Richardson, premiered to great critical acclaim at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and went on to win the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Award for “Best Indie.”Maslany won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in the sci-fi thriller series “Orphan Black.” Her other credits include HBO’s Emmy nominated series “Perry Mason,” David Gordon Green’s Stronger alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Simon Curtis’ Woman in Gold opposite Ryan Reynolds and Helen Mirren, and the crime drama Destroyer with Nicole Kidman and Sebastian Stan. She currently stars as the titular “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” in the hit Marvel Studios series for Disney+.Brown broke out in the fan-favorite role of Mindy-Meeks Martin in the smash hit 2022 “requel” Scream opposite Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox. She will return for the highly anticipated sequel, Scream VI, which will release March 10, 2023. She currently stars in Showtime’s Emmy Award-nominated mystery-horror series “Yellowjackets” as the younger version of Tawny Cypress’ Taissa Turner. Previously, Brown starred in Shonda Rhimes’ ABC legal drama “For the People” and Damon Lindelof’s mystery drama “The Leftovers,” for HBO.
