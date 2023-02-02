SXSW 2023 Rounds Out Lineup with Matt Johnson's Latest - Full Lineup

We slept on the First SXSW lineup announcement mid-January, but we wouldn't dare not mention that the second wave has been announced and it includes the North American premiere of one pretty damned anticipated film. Blackberry is the long-awaited feature follow-up to Operation Avalanche by The Dirties director Matt Johnson. It's billed as "The story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone," but something tells me this won't be a typical tech narrative. It stars Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek, and Matt himself. The film will make its world premiere at Berlin this month, but those stateside will get their first chance to see it at SXSW.



We've got the full lineup below, collated from the two announcements (but not alphabetized -- apologies). Some of the highlights include opening nighter Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, Jake Johnson's feature directorial debut, a new Ted Geoghegan joint, and Evil Dead Rise. There are also new docs from Alexandre O. Philippe, from Ondi TImoner, and from Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. If all that isn't enough, the TV sections looks particularly strong with offerings involving the creative talents of Zoe Lister-Jones, Destin Cretton, Boots Riley, and Calvin Lee Reeder.



Check it out below or at the SXSW film page.

HEADLINERS

Big names, big talent: Headliners bring star power to SXSW, featuring red carpet premieres and gala film events with major and rising names in cinema.

Bottoms

Director: Emma Seligman, Producers: Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Alison Small, Screenwriters: Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott

Directed by Emma Seligman and written by Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms follows two unpopular girls in their senior year who start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders. Cast: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Dagmara Dominiczyk, Punkie Johnson (World Premiere)



Tetris

Director: Jon S. Baird, Producers: Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Claudia Vaughn, Len Blavatnik, Gregor Cameron, Screenwriter: Noah Pink

Based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers and his discovery of Tetris in 1988. When he sets out to bring the game to the world, he enters a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain. Cast: Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov, Sofia Lebedeva, Anthony Boyle, Ben Miles, Ken Yamamura, Igor Grabuzov, Oleg Shtefanko, Ayane Nagabuchi, Rick Yune, Roger Allam, Toby Jones (World Premiere)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Directors: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Producers: Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, Screenwriters: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Michael Gilio

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Cast List: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant (Opening Night World Premiere)



Evil Dead Rise

Director/Screenwriter: Lee Cronin, Producer: Rob Tapert

Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Executive Producers include Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell. Cast List: Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, Nell Fisher



Problemista

Director/Screenwriter: Julio Torres, Producers: Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting

Alejandro (Torres) is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast (Swinton) becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system. Cast List: Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA (World Premiere)



Flamin' Hot

Director: Eva Longoria, Producer: DeVon Franklin, Screenwriters: Linda Yvette Chávez, Lewis Colick

Flamin' Hot is the story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global phenomenon. Cast List: Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez (World Premiere)



NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION Presented by Panavision

Panavision, the global provider of optics, cameras, and end-to-end services that power the creative vision of filmmakers, is sponsoring the Narrative Feature Competition. Eight world premieres, and eight unique ways to celebrate the art of storytelling.

I Used To Be Funny (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Ally Pankiw, Producers: James Weyman, Jason Aita, Breann Smordin

Sam, a stand-up comedian struggling with PTSD, weighs whether or not to join the search for Brooke, a missing teenage girl she used to nanny. Cast List: Rachel Sennott, Olga Petsa, Jason Jones, Sabrina Jalees, Caleb Hearon, Ennis Esmer, Dani Kind (World Premiere)



Late Bloomers

Director: Lisa Steen, Producers: Alexandra Barreto, Taylor Feltner, Sam Bisbee, Screenwriter: Anna Greenfield

An aimless 28-year-old Brooklynite lands in the hospital after drunkenly breaking her hip being stupid. An encounter with a cranky elderly Polish woman who speaks no English leads to a job caring for her. Neither likes it, but it's time to grow up. Cast List: Karen Gillan, Margaret Sophie Stein, Jermaine Fowler, Kevin Nealon, Talia Balsam (World Premiere)



Mustache

Director/Screenwriter: Imran J. Khan, Producers: Christina Won, Jessica Sittig, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner

It’s the mid-90s and 13 year old Pakistani-American Ilyas is forced out of his cushy Islamic private school and thrown into public school with non-Muslim kids, all while suffering daily through life with his inescapable pre-pubescent Mustache. Cast List: Atharva Verma, Rizwan Manji, Alicia Silverstone, Hasan Minhaj, Meesha Shafi, Ayana Manji (World Premiere)



Parachute

Director: Brittany Snow, Producers: Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Brittany Snow, Lizzie Shapiro, Screenwriters: Brittany Snow, Becca Gleason

Riley is determined to recover from her addictions to food and body image when she soon falls for another addiction, Ethan. Cast List: Courtney Eaton, Thomas Mann, Francesca Reale, Gina Rodriguez, Joel McHale, Scott Mescudi, Dave Bautista, Jennifer Westfeldt, Kathryn Gallagher, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle (World Premiere)



Pure O

Director/Screenwriter: Dillon Tucker, Producers: Ricky Fosheim, Dillon Tucker, Ray Lee

A young screenwriter/musician grapples with Pure O, a lesser-known form of OCD, while juggling his recent engagement and his day job at a high end Malibu drug rehab. Inspired by the filmmaker's own personal true story. Cast List: Daniel Dorr, Hope Lauren, Landry Bender, Jeff Baker, Candice Renee, Breon Gorman, Tim Landfield, Isaac Nippert, Devon Martinez, Clint James (World Premiere)



Raging Grace (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Paris Zarcilla, Producer: Chi Thai

A bold coming-of-rage story where Joy, a Filipino immigrant, and her daughter Grace encounter a darkness that threatens all they have worked for. Cast List: Maxine Eigenman, Leanne Best, David Hayman (World Premiere)



Scrambled

Director/Screenwriter: Leah McKendrick, Producers: Gillian Bohrer, Jonathan Levine, Brett Haley, Amanda Mortimer

A broke, single millennial unleashes an existential shitstorm when she freezes her eggs. Cast List: Leah McKendrick, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino, Clancy Brown, Laura Ceron, Yvonne Strahovski, June Diane Raphael, Adam Rodriguez, Brett Dier, Sterling Sulieman (World Premiere)



Story Ave

Director: Aristotle Torres, Producers: Lizzie Shapiro, Datari Turner, Jamie Foxx, Aristotle Torres, Screenwriters: Bonsu Thompson, Aristotle Torres

After running away from home, a teenage graffiti artist holds up an unsuspecting MTA worker in a robbery gone right that changes their lives forever. Cast List: Asante Blackk, Luis Guzmán, Alex Hibbert, Melvin Gregg, Coral Peña, Cassandra Freeman, Hassan Johnson (World Premiere)



DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Eight world premieres: Eight non-fiction stories that demonstrate integrity, energy and unique voices.



Angel Applicant

Director/Screenwriter: Ken August Meyer, Producers: Ken A. Meyer, Jason Roark

A sick man discovers empathetic wisdom on how to cope with his deadly autoimmune disease within the colorful expressive works of the late Swiss-German modern artist, Paul Klee. (World Premiere)



Another Body (United Kingdom, U.S.)

Directors: Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Producers: Elizabeth Woodward, Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Screenwriters: Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman

Another Body follows a college student after she discovers deepfakes of herself circulating online. (World Premiere)



Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life

Director/Producer: Dan Covert, Screenwriters: Erik Auli, Dan Covert, Amy Dempsey, Tara Rose Stromberg

What defines a life? The iconic work of artist Geoff McFetridge is everywhere. But this film is more than a primer on his career—it’s about the choices we confront in trying to lead meaningful lives, and how we use our most precious resource: time. (World Premiere)



Join or Die

Directors/Producers/ Screenwriters: Rebecca Davis, Pete Davis

A film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America may depend on it. Follow the story of America's civic unraveling through the work of Robert Putnam, whose legendary Bowling Alone findings light a path out of our democracy's crisis. (World Premiere)



Pay Or Die

Directors: Rachael Dyer, Scott Ruderman, Producers: Rachael Dyer, Scott Ruderman, Yael Melamede

3 American families are on the receiving end of a ransom note. Their journeys reflect how lives are being threatened and taken by the soaring price of insulin, and reveal the harrowing reality of life with illness in the richest country in the world. (World Premiere)



Queendom (France, U.S.)

Director: Agniia Galdanova, Producers: Igor Myakotin, Agniia Galdanova

Gena, a queer artist from a small town in Russia, dresses in otherworldly costumes and protests the government on the streets of Moscow. She stages radical performances in public, which becomes a new form of art and activism - and puts her life in danger. (World Premiere)



Riders on the Storm (Austria)

Directors/Producers: Jason Motlagh, Mark Oltmanns

A young horseman battling to make his name and keep a family tradition alive in the ancient sport of buzkashi learns that fame is a gift and a curse as the Taliban take control of Afghanistan and threaten his life. (World Premiere)



You Were My First Boyfriend

Directors: Cecilia Aldarondo, Sarah Enid Hagey, Producer: Ines Hofmann Kanna

In this high school reunion movie turned inside out, filmmaker Cecilia Aldarondo relives her tortured adolescence, wondering if she remembered it all wrong. (World Premiere)



NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

High profile narrative features receiving their World, International, North American, or U.S. premieres at SXSW.



Appendage

Director/Screenwriter: Anna Zlokovic, Producers: David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, Jenna Cavelle, Katrina Kudlick, Alex Familian, Hadley Robinson, Anna Zlokovic

After hitting a breaking point, Hannah’s inner thought’s physicalize into a monstrous creature that threatens to upend her life. Cast: Hadley Robinson, Emily Hampshire, Brandon Mychal Smith, Kausar Mohammed (World Premiere)



Blackberry (Canada)

Director: Matt Johnson, Producers: Niv Fichman, Matthew Miller, Fraser Ash, Kevin Krikst, Screenwriters: Matt Johnson, Matthew Miller

The story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone. Cast: Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek (North American Premiere)



Cora Bora

Director: Hannah Pearl Utt, Producers: Mallory Schwartz, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Screenwriter: Rhianon Jones

Cora senses her open relationship is on the rocks. When the struggling musician and messy millennial goes home to Portland to win her girlfriend back, she realizes it’s much more than her love life that needs salvaging. Cast: Megan Stalter, Jojo T. Gibbs, Manny Jacinto, Ayden Mayeri, Thomas Mann, Chrissie Fit, Andrew Hyland, Chelsea Peretti, Margaret Cho, Darrell Hammond (World Premiere)



Hail Mary

Director: Rosemary Rodriguez, Producer: Karina Miller, Screenwriter: Knate Lee

A young Belizean girl (Maria) finds herself mysteriously pregnant and trying to cross the US/MEX border while outrunning a deadly virus, the Cartels, Border Patrol and the right-hand man of the Devil. This genre-bending retelling of the Mary and Joseph story begs the question – who are the real monsters? Cast: Natalia del Riego, Benny Emmanuel and Jack Huston with Angela Sarafyan (World Premiere)



The Long Game

Director: Julio Quintana, Producers: Javier Chapa, Ben Howard, Marla Quintana, Dennis Quaid, Laura Quaid, Screenwriters: Julio Quintana, Jennifer C. Stetson, Paco Farias

Banned from playing at the club where they caddied, a group of Mexican-American high schoolers form their own golf team, build a one-hole course in the fields, and win the 1957 Texas State Championship against all odds. Based on a true story. Cast: Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid, Cheech Marin, Julian Works, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Brett Cullen, Oscar Nuñez, Richard Robichaux, Paulina Chávez (World Premiere)



National Anthem

Director: Luke Gilford, Producers: Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Kevin Garland, Gina Marcheschi, Jasmine Daghighian, Screenwriters: David Largman Murray, Kevin Best, Luke Gilford

Dylan, a 21-year old construction worker in rural New Mexico, joins a community of queer ranchers and rodeo performers in search of their own version of the American dream. Cast: Charlie Plummer, Eve Lindley, Mason Alexander Park, Rene Rosdado, Robyn Lively (World Premiere)



Northern Comfort (Germany, Iceland, United Kingdom)

Director: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, Producers: Grímar Jónsson, Sol Bondy, Fred Burle, Mike Goodridge, Screenwriters: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, Halldór Laxness Halldórsson, Tobias Munthe

A diverse group of people with a chronic fear of flying are stranded in the wintry north. Cast: Lydia Leonard, Timothy Spall, Ella Rumpf, Sverrir Guðnason, Simon Manyonda, Rob Delaney (World Premiere)



Peak Season

Directors: Henry Loevner, Steven Kanter, Producers: Lovell Holder, Patrick Ward, Henry Loevner, Steven Kanter, Screenwriter: Henry Loevner

An emotionally adrift young woman forges an unexpected friendship with a wilderness guide when she and her fiancé take a summer trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Cast: Claudia Restrepo, Derrick DeBlasis, Ben Coleman, Fred Melamed, Stephanie Courtney, Will Neff, Caroline Kwan, Ron Hanks, Gadiel Del Orbe, Natasha Dewhurst (World Premiere)



This Closeness

Director/Screenwriter: Kit Zauhar, Producer: Ani Schroeter

Tensions rise when a couple on the rocks stays at the home of a reclusive host, with the three entering an intimate battle to gain and reclaim territory. Cast: Zane Pais, Kit Zauhar, Ian Edlund, Jessie Pinnick, Kate Williams (World Premiere)



War Pony

Directors: Gina Gammell, Riley Keough, Producers: Willi White, Bert Hamelinck, Ryan Zacarias, Sacha Ben Harroche, Riley Keough, Gina Gammell, Screenwriters: Franklin Sioux Bob, Bill Reddy, Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

War Pony follows the interlocking stories of two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Bound by their shared search for belonging, each grapple with a world built against them, navigating their unique paths to manhood. Cast: Jojo Bapteise Whiting, Ladainian Crazy Thunder (North American Premiere)



You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder

Director: Emma Westenberg Producers: Mark Amin, Christine Vachon, Clara McGregor, Vera Bulder, Greg Lauritano, Mason Plotts, Cami Winikoff, Screenwriter: Ruby Caster

A father takes his estranged daughter on a road trip in an effort to get her out of trouble. Along the way they meet all types of strangers, as their strained relationship is put to the test. Cast: Clara McGregor, Ewan McGregor, Devyn McDowell, Sasha Alexander, Kim Zimmer, Jake Weary, Vera Bulder (World Premiere)

Bloody Hell (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Molly McGlynn, Producers: Jennifer Weiss, Liane Cunje

A teenage girl gets diagnosed with a reproductive condition that upends her plans to have sex and propels her into exploring unusual methods to have a sex life, challenging her relationships with everyone in her life, but most importantly, herself. Cast List: Maddie Ziegler, Emily Hampshire, Djouliet Amara, Ki Griffin, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (World Premiere)



Deadland

Director: Lance Larson, Producers: Elizabeth Avellan, Bob Bastarache, Jas Shelton, Lance Larson, Tara Pirnia, Chris Wilks, Screenwriters: Lance Larson, Jas Shelton

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent tries to apprehend the ghost of his father, a grave decision that will haunt him forever. Cast List: Roberto Urbina, McCaul Lombardi, Julieth Restrepo, Kendall Rae, Luis Chavez, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Manuel Uriza, Chris Mulkey (World Premiere)



Down Low

Director: Rightor Doyle, Producers: Ashley Fox, Lucas Wiesendanger, Ross Katz, Screenwriters: Phoebe Fisher, Lukas Gage

Down Low is an outrageous comedy about one wild night, a deeply repressed man, the twink who gives him a happy ending, and all the lives they ruin along the way. Cast List: Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Sebastian Arroyo, Christopher Reed Brown, Audra McDonald, Judith Light (World Premiere)



Frybread Face and Me

Director/Screenwriter: Billy Luther, Producer: Chad Burris

An 11-year-old city boy is sent to his grandmother’s ranch on the Navajo reservation against his will. He is introduced to a new way of life, and an unexpected guest teaches him the importance of family, tradition, and what it means to be a man. Cast List: Kier Tallman, Charly Hogan, Martin Seinsmeir, Kahara Hodges, Ryan Begay, Sarah Natani (World Premiere)



If You Were the Last

Director: Kristian Mercado, Producers: Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings, Dennis Masel, Gabrielle Nadig, Jessamine Burgum, Kara Durrett, Jon Levin, Sean Woods, Screenwriter: Angela Bourassa

Adrift in their broken-down space shuttle with little hope of rescue, a male and female astronaut argue over whether they’re better off spending their remaining days as friends or something more. Cast List: Anthony Mackie, Zoë Chao, Natalie Morales, Geoff Stults (World Premiere)



Self Reliance

Director/Screenwriter: Jake Johnson, Producers: Jake Johnson, Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty

Given the opportunity to participate in a life or death reality game show, one man discovers there’s a lot to live for. Cast List: Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, Natalie Morales, Christopher Lloyd, Wayne Brady, GaTa, Emily Hampshire, Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović (World Premiere)



Upon Entry (Spain)

Directors/Screenwriters: Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez, Producers: Carles Torras, Carlos Juárez, Xosé Zapata, Sergio Adrià, Alba Sotorra

Upon their arrival at Newark’s airport with their approved residence visas, Diego and Elena are unexpectedly held and subjected to an interrogation by border agents who attempt to discover whether the couple may have something to hide. Cast List: Alberto Ammann, Bruna Cusí, Ben Temple, Laura Gómez (North American Premiere)



DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Shining a light on new documentary features receiving their World, International, North American or U.S. premieres at SXSW.



Art for Everybody

Director: Miranda Yousef, Producers: Morgan Neville, Tim Rummel

Thomas Kinkade’s pastoral landscapes made him the most collected and despised painter of all time. After his shocking death, his family discovers a vault of unseen paintings that reveal a complex artist whose life and work embody our divided America. (World Premiere)



Black Barbie: A Documentary

Director/Screenwriter: Lagueria Davis, Producers: Aaliyah Williams, Lagueria Davis

Through intimate access to a charismatic Mattel insider, Beulah Mae Mitchell, Black Barbie delves into the cross section of merchandise and representation as Black women strive to elevate their own voices and stories, refusing to be invisible. (World Premiere)



Citizen Sleuth

Director: Chris Kasick, Producers: Chris Kasick, Tyler Davidson, Fabiola Washburn, Drew Sykes, Jared Washburn

A true crime podcaster from Appalachia blurs the line between fact and entertainment as she investigates a mysterious local death. (World Premiere)



Satan Wants You (Canada)

Directors/Screenwriters: Sean Horlor, Steve J. Adams, Producers: Michael Grand, Melissa James

The shocking story of how a young woman and her psychiatrist ignited the global Satanic Panic with their bestselling memoir Michelle Remembers. (World Premiere)



This World is Not My Own

Directors: Petter Ringbom, Marquise Stillwell, Producer: Ruchi Mital, Screenwriters: Ruchi Mital, Petter Ringbom

Chewing gum sculptures, a wealthy gallerist, a notorious murder case, and the segregated south – it’s all part of Nellie Mae Rowe’s boundless universe. This World is Not My Own reimagines this artist’s world and her life spanning the 20th century. (World Premiere)



Wild Life

Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. Jimmy Chin, Bob Eisenhardt, Anna Barnes

A sweeping portrait of conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins chronicling their fight to preserve one of the last truly wild places on earth. (Texas Premiere)



You Can Call Me Bill

Director/Screenwriter: Alexandre O. Philippe, Producers: Kerry Deignan Roy, Jeff Annison

An intimate portrait of William Shatner's personal journey over nine decades on this Earth, You Can Call Me Bill strips away all the masks he has worn to embody countless characters, and reveals the man behind it all. (World Premiere)

A Disturbance in the Force

Directors: Jeremy Coon, Steve Kozak, Producers: Jeremy Coon, Steve Kozak, Kyle Newman

Travel back to a galaxy far, far away—the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. Dive into the mystery of how it happened and why 45 years later it has become, much to the chagrin of George Lucas, the ultimate cult classic among Star Wars fans. (World Premiere)



The Arc of Oblivion

Director: Ian Cheney, Producers: Meredith Desalazar, Manette Pottle, Rebecca Taylor

The Arc of Oblivion illuminates the strange world of archives, record-keeping, and memory through a filmmaker's quixotic quest to build an ark in Maine. (World Premiere)



Being Mary Tyler Moore

Director: James Adolphus, Producers: Lena Waithe, Debra Martin Chase, Ben Selkow, Rishi Rajani, Andrew C. Coles, Laura Gardner

Being Mary Tyler Moore explores Mary’s vanguard career, who, as an actor, performer, and advocate, revolutionized the portrayal of women in media, redefined their roles in show business, and inspired generations to dream big and make it on their own. (World Premiere)



Confessions of a Good Samaritan

Director: Penny Lane, Producer: Gabriel Sedgwick

Director Penny Lane's decision to become a "Good Samaritan" by giving one of her kidneys to a stranger turns into a funny and moving personal quest to understand the nature of altruism. (World Premiere)



Great Photo, Lovely Life

Directors: Amanda Mustard, Rachel Beth Anderson, Producers: Amanda Mustard, Rachel Beth Anderson, Luke Malone, Screenwriters: Amanda Mustard, Rachel Beth Anderson, Tyler H. Walk, Josef Beeby

A photojournalist turns her lens on the decades of sexual abuse her family and community experienced at the hands of her grandfather in this unflinching portrait of intergenerational trauma, family secrets, and redemption. (World Premiere)



The Herricanes

Director: Olivia Kuan, Producers: James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte, Lisa France, James Short, Olivia Kuan, Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof

The Houston Herricanes were a women's full-tackle football team from the 1970's whose fight to play the game continues to resonate with female athletes today. (World Premiere)



The Lady Bird Diaries

Director: Dawn Porter, Producers: Kim Reynolds, Dawn Porter

From award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter comes The Lady Bird Diaries, a groundbreaking documentary film that uses Lady Bird's audio diaries to tell the story of one of the most influential and least understood First Ladies in history. (World Premiere)



Last Stop Larrimah

Director: Thomas Tancred, Producers: Sean Bradley, Rebecca Saunders

Nestled deep in the Australian Outback is the town of Larrimah and its 11 eccentric residents. When one of them mysteriously disappears into thin air, the remaining residents become suspects and a long history of infighting is unveiled. (World Premiere)



The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

Director/Screenwriter: Ondi Timoner, Producers: Ondi Timoner, David Turner

The New Americans is a visceral, meme-driven journey at the intersection of finance, media, and extremism, which uncovers the connection between the Gamestop squeeze and the Jan 6th Insurrection and reveals explosive possibilities of our digital future. (World Premiere)



Periodical

Director: Lina Lyte Plioplyte, Producer: Pegah Farrahmand

Periodical is an eye-opening documentary that examines science, politics, and mystery of the menstrual cycle, through the experiences of doctors, athletes, movie stars, journalists, activists, and everyday people. (World Premiere)



Who I Am Not (Romania)

Director/Screenwriter: Tünde Skovrán, Producers: Andrei Zinca

There is male, there is female, and then there is I. Born male and female within one single body, a beauty queen and a male-presenting activist break the intersex taboo through a personal and intimate exploration of truth, faith, and belonging. (North American Premiere)



MIDNIGHTERS

Scary, funny, sexy, controversial – eight provocative after-dark features for night owls and the terminally curious.



Furies (Vietnam)

Director: Veronica Ngo (Ngo Thanh Van), Producers: Giang Ho, Bey Logan, Screenwriters: Ngo Thanh Van, Aaron Toronto, Uyen Nguyen Nha Ly, Thach Ngoc Nguyen, Nhan Truong Nguyen

A mysterious woman trains a trio of girls to take revenge on a criminal gang that abuses females. The three lady warriors risk everything to challenge this corrupt empire, before finally learning that their cause is not what they believed it to be. Cast: Dong Anh Quynh, Toc Tien, Rima Thanh Vy, Thuan Nguyen, Song Luan, Gi A Nguyen, Phan Thanh Hien (Festival Premiere)

Aberrance (Mongolia)

Director: Baatar Batsukh, Producers: Trevor Doye, Alexa Khan, Angarag Meguun, Screenwriters: Baatar Batsukh, Byambasuren Ganbat

An estranged couple takes a retreat in the woods. Foreboding neighbors, frivolous friends, and dark unseen forces lead to a shocking conclusion. Cast List: Erkhembayar Ganbat, Selenge Chadraabal, Yalalt Namsrai, Oyundary Jamsranjav, Sukhee Ariunbyamba, Bayarsanaa Batchuluun, Badamtsetseg Batmunkh (North American Premiere)



Brooklyn 45

Director/Screenwriter: Ted Geoghegan, Producers: Seth Caplan, Michael Paszt, Pasha Patriki, Sarah Sharp

In the months following World War II, five old military friends are talked into an impromptu séance, which brings to troubling light each of their haunted pasts. Cast List: Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden, Ezra Buzzington, Kristina Klebe (World Premiere)



It Lives Inside

Director: Bishal Dutta, Producers: Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Screenwriters: Bishal Dutta, Ashish Mehta

An Indian-American teenager struggling with her cultural identity has a falling out with her former best friend and, in the process, unwittingly releases a demonic entity that grows stronger by feeding on her loneliness. Cast List: Megan Suri, Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan, Betty Gabriel, Vik Sahay (World Premiere)



Late Night With the Devil (Australia, United Arab Emirates)

Directors/Screenwriters: Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes, Producers: Derek Dauchy, Steven Schneider, Roy Lee, Adam White, Mat Govoni

A live television broadcast of a popular late night talk show in 1977 goes horribly wrong during a demonstration of demonic possession, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Cast List: David Dastmalchian (World Premiere)



Monolith (Australia)

Director: Matt Vesely, Producer: Bettina Hamilton, Screenwriter: Lucy Campbell

All you have to do is listen. A disgraced journalist turns to podcasting to try and rebuild her career - but her rush to generate headlines soon uncovers a strange artifact, an alien conspiracy, and the lies at the heart of her own story. Cast List: Lily Sullivan (International Premiere)



Talk To Me (Australia)

Directors: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou, Producers: Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton, Screenwriters: Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman

Lonely teenager Mia gets hooked on the thrills of conjuring spirits through a ceramic hand, but when she is confronted by a soul claiming to be her dead mother, she unleashes a plague of supernatural forces. Cast List: Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio (Texas Premiere)



The Wrath of Becky

Directors/Screenwriters: Matthew Angel, Suzanne Coote, Producers: Raphael Margules, JD Lifshitz, Tracy Rosenblum, Russell Posternak, Chadd Harbold

After living off the grid for two years, Becky finds herself going toe to toe against Darryl, the leader of a fascist organization, on the eve of an organized attack. Cast List: Lulu Wilson, Seann William Scott, Matt Angel, Courtney Gains, Aaron Della Villa, Michael Sirow, Denise Burse-Fernandez, Jill Larson, Kate Siegel (World Premiere)

VISIONS

Visions filmmakers are audacious, risk-taking artists in the new cinema landscape who defy traditional categorization in documentary and narrative filmmaking.



The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

Director/Screenwriter: Bomani J. Story, Producers: Jack Davis, Darren Brandl, Bomani J. Story

Death is ever present in Vicaria's world - violence, police brutality, substance abuse - and after watching her mother and brother succumb, she's had enough. Vicaria is going to put an end to all this death... by bringing the dead back to life. Cast: Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad Coleman, Reilly Brooke Stith, Keith Sean Holliday, Amani Summer Boyles, Edem Atsu-Swanzy (World Premiere)



Anhell69 (Colombia)

Director/Screenwriter: Theo Montoya, Producers: Bianca Oana, David Hurst, Theo Montoya, Juan Pablo Castrillon, Balthasar Busmann, Maximilian Haslberger

Anhell69 explores the dreams, doubts and fears of an annihilated generation, and the struggle to carry on making cinema. (U.S. Premiere)



The Artifice Girl

Director/Screenwriter: Franklin Ritch, Producers: Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead

Three special agents develop a bold new computer program to catch online predators, but its rapid advancement poses unexpected challenges. Cast: Tatum Matthews, Sinda Nichols, David Girard, Franklin Ritch, Lance Henriksen (U.S. Premiere)



Caterpillar

Director: Liza Mandelup, Producers: Jay Van Hoy, Matthew Cherchio, Liza Mandelup

Endlessly struggling to feel seen, David becomes infatuated with a mysterious company’s promise to transform people’s lives by permanently changing the color of their eyes. After traveling to India to get the controversial procedure, he begins to question if this artificial beauty will give him the fulfillment he truly seeks. (World Premiere)



Chronicles of a Wandering Saint (Argentina, U.S.)

Director/Screenwriter: Tomas Gomez Bustillo, Producers: Gewan Brown, Amanda Freedman

In a tiny rural village in Argentina, Rita Lopez, a pious yet insatiably competitive woman, discovers that staging a miracle could be her ticket to sainthood. Cast: Monica Villa, Horacio Marassi, Pablo Moseinco, Silvia Mackenzie, Noemi Ron, Silvia Porro, Hernan Bustamante, Dahyana Turkie, Iair Said (World Premiere)



Molli And Max In The Future

Director/Screenwriter: Michael Lukk Litwak, Producers: Candice Kuwahara, Ben J. Murphy, Mallory Schwartz, Kate Geller, Michael Lukk Litwak

Molli and Max In The Future is a Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy about a man and woman whose orbits repeatedly collide over the course of 12 years, 4 planets, 3 dimensions and one space-cult. Cast: Zosia Mamet, Aristotle Athari, Danny Burstein, Arturo Castro, Okieriete Onaodowan, Erin Darke, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Michael Chernus, Aparna Nancherla, Matteo Lane (World Premiere)



Secaderos (Spain, U.S.)

Director/Screenwriter: Rocío Mesa, Producers: Olmo Figueredo González-Quevedo

A rural village is the fantasy of a child and the cage of a teenager. Two parallel sailing in opposite directions among tobacco barns during a magical summer full of revelations. Cast: Vera Centenera, Ada Mar Lupiáñez, Tamara Arias (International Premiere)



Until Branches Bend (Canada, Switzerland)

Director/Screenwriter: Sophie Jarvis, Producers: Tyler Hagan, Sara Blake, Magali Gillon-Krizaj, Michela Pini, Olga Lamontanara

Set in the seemingly peaceful Okanagan, a distraught cannery worker discovers an invasive insect that could threaten the livelihood of her entire town. Cast: Grace Glowicki, Alexandra Roberts, Quelemia Sparrow, Lochlyn Munro, Antoine DesRochers (US Premiere)



With Love and a Major Organ (Canada)

Director: Kim Albright, Producer: Madeleine Davis, Screenwriter: Julia Lederer

In an alternate world where hearts are made of objects and suppressing emotions is self-care, a lonely woman rips out her own heart for the man she loves, only to discover that he has run away with it. Cast: Anna Maguire, Hamza Haq, Veena Sood, Donna Benedicto, Lynda Boyd, Arghavan Jenati, Enid-Raye Adams, Kerën Burkett, Ryan Beil, Laara Sadiq (World Premiere)



The Young Wife

Director/Screenwriter: Tayarisha Poe, Producers: Anne Carey, Tayarisha Poe

The story of a young woman grappling with the meaning of love in the face of an uncertain world, The Young Wife is a sunny day panic attack and a wholly new take on the wedding film following her over the course of her “non-wedding” day. Cast: Kiersey Clemons, Leon Bridges, Kelly Marie Tran, Michaela Watkins, Aya Cash, Sandy Honig, Brandon Micheal Hall, Lukita Maxwell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Judith Light (World Premiere)





24 BEATS PER SECOND

Showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians, with an emphasis on documentary.



299 Queen Street West (Canada)

Director: Sean Menard, Producers: Sean Menard, Molly Ye

During the rise of the music video era in the 80s, Canada launched MuchMusic, a low budget TV network that revolutionized how the world’s biggest stars connected with their fans and influenced the culture for the next three decades. (World Premiere)



Hung Up on a Dream

Director: Robert Schwartzman, Producers: Russell Wayne Groves, Robert Schwartzman

British Invasion icons The Zombies reflect on paving 60 years and counting of their musical path from teenage friends to legends in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (World Premiere)



Joan Baez I Am A Noise

Directors: Karen O'Connor, Miri Navasky, Maeve O'Boyle, Producers: Miri Navasky, Karen O'Connor

Facing the end of a 60-year career, legendary singer and activist Joan Baez takes an honest look back and a deep look inward as she tries to make sense of her large, history-making life, and the personal struggles she’s kept private, until now. (North American Premiere)



Louder Than You Think

Director: Jed I. Rosenberg, Producers: Jeffrey Lewis Clark, Brian Thalken, Kelly Thomas, Screenwriters: Jed I. Rosenberg, Greg King

An intimate portrait of creativity colliding with chaos. Gary Young, drummer for indie-rock icons Pavement, injected a wild-card unpredictability into the band’s breakthrough, lo-fi sound. But those same gonzo impulses derailed his rock star dream. (World Premiere)



Love to Love You, Donna Summer

Directors: Roger Ross Williams, Brooklyn Sudano, Producers: Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, David Blackman, Roger Ross Williams, J. Daniel Torres

Love to Love You, Donna Summer captures a richly complex picture of the woman, the artist, the wife, and mother whose iconic voice changed music forever. (U.S. Premiere)



Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes

Directors/Producers: Samuel Pollard, Ben Shapiro

The Drum Also Waltzes explores the life and music of legendary drummer and activist Max Roach, his creative peaks, personal struggles, and re-inventions from the Jim Crow to Civil Rights eras, from heady days of post-war jazz to hip hop and beyond. (World Premiere)



Rebelión (Colombia)

Director: José Luis Rugeles Gracia, Producer: Federico Durán Amorocho, Screenwriters: José Luis Rugeles, Chucky García, Martín Mauregui

This film portrays a genius in the depths of his intimacy, the heartbeat of a soul tormented by that great love: music. Cast: Jhon Narváez, Martín Seefeld, Angie Cepeda Mary (North American Premiere)



Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World (Canada, France)

Director: Ron Chapman, Producers: Trish Dolman, Ron Chapman, Sally Blake, Screenwriter: Phyllis Ellis

When a young concert promoter launches a festival in 1969 to revive the Kings of Rock ‘n’ Roll, a chain of unimaginable events manifests in the 11th hour arrival of John Lennon and The Plastic Ono Band, triggering Lennon’s decision to leave The Beatles. (US Premiere)



GLOBAL Presented by MUBI

A diverse selection of international filmmaking talent, featuring innovative narratives, artful documentaries, premieres, festival favorites and more. MUBI — the curated streaming platform that presents a new hand-picked film every day — is sponsoring the Global section.



Ek Jagah Apni (India)

Directors/Producers: Ektara Collective, Screenwriters: Rinchin, Maheen Mirza

After sudden eviction by their prejudiced landlord, Laila and Roshni, two transwomen, must put their wits together to find a home and reclaim their place in society. Cast: Manisha Soni, Muskan, Akash Jamra (North American Premiere)



Kite Zo A (Canada, Haiti)

Director: Kaveh Nabatian, Producers: Kaveh Nabatian, Zach Niles, Joseph Ray, Screenwriter: Wood-Jerry Gabriel

Kite Zo A is a sensorial film about rituals in Haiti, from ancient to modern, made in collaboration with poets, dancers, musicians, fishermen, daredevil rollerbladers, and Vodou priests, set to poetry by Haitian author Wood-Jerry Gabriel. (International Premiere)



My Drywall Cocoon (Brazil)

Director/Screenwriter: Caroline Fioratti, Producers: Rui Pires, André Montenegro

Virginia's death during her 17th birthday shakes up a luxurious building complex. For most residents, it’s a passing tragedy. For her mother and her friends, it is the beginning of a transformation: the crack in their drywall cocoon. Cast: Maria Luisa Mendonça, Bella Piero, Michel Joelsas, Mari Oliveira, Daniel Botelho, Caco Ciocler (World Premiere)



The Ordinaries (Germany)

Director: Sophie Linnenbaum, Producers: Laura Klippel, Britta Strampe, Screenwriters: Sophie Linnenbaum, Michael Fetter Nathansky

Have you ever felt like a supporting character in your own life? What if you really are one? Cast: Fine Sendel, Jule Böwe, Henning Peker, Noah Tinwa, Sira Faal, Denise M’Baye (U.S. Premiere)



Sister & Sister (Panama)

Director/Screenwriter: Kattia G. Zúñiga, Producers: Alejo Crisóstomo, Kattia G. Zúñiga, Isabella Gálvez Peñafiel, Said Isaac

A heartfelt film about sisterhood, desires, jealousy, and youth in the never-ending tropical summer of Panama. Cast: Ariana Chaves Gavilán, Cala Rossel Campos, Gabriela Man, Fernando Bonilla, Joshua De León, Lía Jiménez, Michelle Quiñones, Angelo Morales, Mir Rodríguez (World Premiere)



FESTIVAL FAVORITES

Acclaimed standouts from festivals around the world.



Fancy Dance

Director: Erica Tremblay, Producers: Deidre Backs, Erica Tremblay, Heather Rae, Nina Yang-Bongiovi, Tommy Oliver, Screenwriters: Erica Tremblay, Miciana Alise

Following her sister's disappearance, a Native American hustler kidnaps her niece from the child's white grandparents and sets out for the state powwow in the hopes of keeping what’s left of her family intact. Cast: Lily Gladstone, Isabel Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Crystle Lightning, Audrey Wasailewski, Shea Whigham (Texas Premiere)



Food and Country

Director: Laura Gabbert, Producers: Laura Gabbert, Ruth Reichl, Paula P. Manzanedo, Caroline Libresco

Worried about the survival of small farmers, ranchers, and chefs hobbled by America’s policy of producing cheap food, trailblazing food writer Ruth Reichl reaches across political and social divides to report on the country's broken food system and the innovators risking everything to transform it. (Texas Premiere)



Fremont

Director: Babak Jalali, Producers: Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung, George Rush, Chris Martin, Laura Wagner, Screenwriters: Carolina Cavalli, Babak Jalali

Donya works for a fortune cookie factory in San Francisco. Formerly a translator for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, she struggles to settle into her new life. In a moment of sudden revelation, she decides to send out a special message in a cookie. Cast: Anaita Wali Zada, Jeremy Allen White, Gregg Turkington (Texas Premiere)



Going Varsity in Mariachi

Directors: Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn, Producers: Julia Pontecorvo, Luis A. Miranda Jr., James Lawler

After a devastating year in the Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg North High School mariachi coach Abel Acuña and his band of musicians work through personal hardships and teenage distractions to rebuild their squad and reclaim their title as state champions. (Texas Premiere)



Is There Anybody Out There? (United Kingdom)

Director: Ella Glendining, Producer: Janine Marmot

Inhabiting a bizarrely unusual body (the body I love), and navigating daily discrimination, I search the world for another like me. Is there anybody out there? (Texas Premiere)



It's Only Life After All

Director: Alexandria Bombach, Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Jess Devaney, Anya Rous

Blending home movies and intimate verité, a poignant reflection from Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of iconic folk rock duo Indigo Girls. A timely look into the obstacles, activism, and lessons of two queer friends who never expected to make it big. (Texas Premiere)



Kokomo City

Director: D. Smith, Producers: D. Smith, Harris Doran, Bill Butler

Kokomo City is a wildly entertaining and refreshingly unfiltered documentary that passes the mic to four Black transgender sex workers in Atlanta and New York City as they hold nothing back while breaking down the walls of their profession. (Texas Premiere)



Little Richard: I Am Everything

Director: Lisa Cortes, Producers: Robert Friedman, Caryn Capotosto, Liz Yale Marsh, Lisa Cortes

Little Richard: I Am Everything celebrates the revolutionary and deeply conflicted artist who navigated the minefields of race and sexuality as he spread the gospel of rock n' roll. (Texas Premiere)



No Ordinary Campaign

Director: Christopher Burke, Producer: Tim Rummel

One couple’s fight to reclaim their future from a brutal disease has snowballed into a movement with resounding ramifications not only for the ALS community, but for millions of patients seeking to find their voice in our broken healthcare system. (Texas Premiere)



Plan C

Director/Producer: Tracy Droz Tragos

A determined group of women is expanding access to abortion pills in the United States - by any means necessary. (Texas Premiere)



Robert Irwin: A Desert Of Pure Feeling

Director/Screenwriter: Jennifer Lane, Producers: David Hollander, Jennifer Lane, Joseph Cashiola, Arne Glimcher

A sensitive portrait of iconoclastic artist Robert Irwin, whose investigations into the nature of perception have radically expanded the possibilities of what art can be. (Texas Premiere)



The Starling Girl

Director/Screenwriter: Laurel Parmet, Producers: Kara Durrett, Kevin Rowe

17-year-old Jem Starling struggles with her place within her Christian fundamentalist community. But everything changes when her magnetic youth pastor Owen returns to their church. Cast: Eliza Scanlen, Lewis Pullman, Jimmi Simpson, Wren Schmidt, Austin Abrams, Claire Elizabeth Green, Jessamine Burgum, Kyle Secor (Texas Premiere)



STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Director: Davis Guggenheim, Producers: Davis Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Jonathan King, Will Cohen

The improbable tale of a short kid from a Canadian army base who became the darling of 1980s Hollywood — only to find the course of his life altered by a stunning diagnosis. What happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease? (Texas Premiere)

Theater Camp

Directors: Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Producers: Will Ferrell, Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hamme, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Jessica Elbaum, Screenwriters: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt

Theater Camp follows the eccentric staff running a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York. After its indomitable and beloved founder falls into a coma, they must band together with her clueless “crypto-bro” son to keep the thespian paradise afloat. Cast: Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Nathan Lee Graham, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Caroline Aaron, Amy Sedaris (Texas Premiere)

TV PROGRAM

TV PREMIERES

Presenting world premieres of prestige serials slated for release.



American Born Chinese

Showrunner: Kelvin Yu, Directors: Destin Daniel Cretton, Dinh Thai, Producers: Kelvin Yu, Destin Daniel Cretton, Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Asher Goldstein, Gene Luen Yang

Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese is a genre-hopping action comedy that tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Cast: Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Ke Huy Quan, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor with Daniel Wu and Michelle Yeoh (World Premiere)



A Small Light

Showrunners: Joan Rater, Tony Phelan Directors: Susanna Fogel, Leslie Hope, Tony Phelan, Producers: Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, Susanna Fogel, Traugott, Lisa Roos, Alon Shtruzman, Avi Ni, Screenwriters: Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, William Harper, Ben Esler, Alyssa Margarite Jacobson

Miep Gies was young, carefree and opinionated when Otto Frank asked her to hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. The series shakes the cobwebs off history and makes Miep’s story feel relevant. Some stood by, Miep stood up. Cast: Bel Powley, Liev Schreiber, Joe Cole, Billie Boullet, Ashley Brooke, Amira Casar (World Premiere)



Beef

Showrunner: Lee Sung Jin, Directors: Jake Schreier, Hikari, Lee Sung Jin, Producers: Lee Sung Jin, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, Jake Schreier

Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series. Cast: Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, Maria Bello, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt (World Premiere) (Closing Night TV)



The Big Door Prize

Showrunner: David West Read, Directors: Anu Valia, Molly McGlynn, Producers: Matthew Spiegel, Screenwriters: David West Read, Sarah Walker, Craig Rowin

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Cast: Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas, Djouliet Amara (World Premiere)



Love & Death

Showrunner/Screenwriter: David E. Kelley, Director: Lesli Linka Glatter

Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe. Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel (World Premiere)



The Luckiest Guy in the World: The Bill Walton Story

Director: Steve James, Producers: Zak Piper, Steve James

Multi-part film chronicling the colorful life and unlikely legend of basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton, whose strange trip takes him from glory days on the court through generational upheaval, from the depths of pain to the pinnacle of the game. (World Premiere)



Lucky Hank

Showrunners: Aaron Zelman, Paul Lieberstein, Director: Peter Farrelly, Producers: Aaron Zelman, Paul Lieberstein, Bob Odenkirk, Peter Farrelly, Mark Johnson, Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero

Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr., the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos, Olivia Scott Welch, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Sara Amini, Cedric Yarbrough (World Premiere)



Rabbit Hole

Showrunners/Directors/Screenwriters: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

In Rabbit Hole, John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations. Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Rob Yang, Walt Klink (World Premiere)



Swarm

Showrunner: Janine Nabers, Directors: Donald Glover, Adamma Ebo, Screenwriters: Janine Nabers, Jamal Olori, Producers: Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, Michael Schaefer

Murder. Sex. Music. This is not a work of fiction. Cast: Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris (World Premiere) (Opening Night TV)

I'm A Virgo

Showrunner/Director/ Screenwriter: Boots Riley, Producers: Boots Riley, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Tze Chun, Jharrel Jerome

This is a fantastical coming-of-age joyride about a 13ft-tall young Black man who lives in Oakland, CA. It's called I'm A Virgo. The series stars Jharrel Jerome, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Walton Goggins, Mike Epps, and Carmen Ejogo.

(World Premiere)



Mrs. Davis

Showrunner: Tara Hernandez, Directors: Owen Harris, Alethea Jones, Screenwriters/Producers: Tara Hernandez, Damon Lindelof

Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got? Cast List: Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen (World Premiere)



Slip

Showrunner/Director/ Screenwriter: Zoe Lister-Jones, Producers: Zoe Lister-Jones, Ro Donnelly, Dakota Johnson, Katie O’Connell-Marsh, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg

Restless inside a marriage that totally works, Slip follows Mae through a fantastical journey of parallel universes as she enters new relationships, trying to find her way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself. Cast List: Zoe Lister-Jones, Tymika Tafari, Whitmer Thomas, Amar Chadha-Patel, Emily Hampshire (World Premiere)





TV SPOTLIGHT

Presenting world premieres of new seasons of prestige series.

Demascus

Showrunner: Tearrance Chisholm, Kirk Moore, Directors: Solvan “Slick” Naim, Theodore Witcher, Producers: Tearrance Chisholm, Kirk Moore, Mark Johnson, Myki Bajaj

Set in a slightly futuristic world where therapy has become digitized, 33-year-old Demascus (Okieriete Onaodowan) explores the dichotomy of being an educated black man in America - when your “enlightened” self comes into conflict with your “hood” self. Cast: Okieriete Onaodowan, Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, Shakira Ja'nai Paye, Martin Lawrence (World Premiere)



Shatter Belt

Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: James Ward Byrkit, Producers: James Ward Byrkit, Alyssa Byrkit, Olaf Carlson-Wee, Tom Cline, Laura Evans

From director James Byrkit (Coherence) comes a collection of stories from the other side of consciousness. A modern mindbender for a new generation, it dives head first into the deep end of emotional questions about our relationship to reality. Cast: Abigail Spencer, Patton Oswalt, JJ Nolan, Maury Sterling, Elimu Nelson, Julie Zhan, Dale E. Turner, Annie Ruby, Richard Follin, Catherine Lidstone, Shannon Timberlake, Ryan Keem, Bobby Foley, Isayas J. Theodros (World Premiere)



Blindspotting Season 2 Premiere

Showrunner/Director: Rafael Casal, Producers: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, Tim Palen

Ashley was nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner and father of their son, was suddenly incarcerated, forcing her to move in with his mother and sister as she attempts to navigate the chaos of her life while trying to be a fun mom for her son…with mixed results. Cast List: Jasmine Cephas Jones, Helen Hunt, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Rafael Casal, Margo Hall, April Absynth, Lance Holloway (World Premiere)





INDEPENDENT TV PILOT COMPETITION

A pilot showcase introducing fresh work from bright new talent, many with an eye towards finding production, completion funds, or a release platform.



A Guide To Not Dying Completely Alone

Showrunner/Screenwriter: Kevin Yee, Director: Yen Tan, Producer: Bekah Sturm

After a near death experience, a queer Asian writer decides to change his life for the better and chronicles his journey in a book. Cast List: Kevin Yee, Brittani Nichols, Alex MacNicoll, Betsy Struxness, Paul Wong (World Premiere)



Chuchi & Adaliz

Showrunner: Ashley Soto Paniagua, Directors: Dani Adaliz, Lance Cameron Holloway, Screenwriters: Ashley Soto Paniagua, Dani Adaliz, Jocelli Paniagua, Producers: Jocelli Paniagua, Heidi Williamson

After losing her job for insider trading, Adaliz moves in with her childhood bestie Chuchi who teaches her how to be poor. Cast List: Ashley Soto Paniagua, Dani Adaliz, Andrea Bashe, Kathryn Peters, Jocelli Paniagua, Selorm Kploanyi, Dariany Santana, Jeremy Habig, Jullian Farris (World Premiere)



Grown

Showrunner/Director/ Screenwriter: Jocko Sims, Producers: Jocko Sims, Christophers Santiago, Chaz Hazlitt, Andrew Zolot

After sneaking into a strip club, 14 year old Rogelio, learns a few hard lessons about being man — all thanks to the aid of his older sister Chelly. Cast List: Josiah Gabriel, Giovanni Cristoff, Tristan-Lee Edwards, Angela Mejia-Loggia, Eliza Ramos, Kevin Rodriguez, Nixon Cesar (World Premiere)



Harbor Island

Showrunner/Director/ Screenwriter: Calvin Lee Reeder, Producers: Carlos A.F. Lopez, Megan Leonard

A dad joke comic wanders the industrial zone at night. Cast List: Josh Fadem, Sidney Jayne Hunt, Matt Olsen (World Premiere)



Marvin? (Netherlands)

Showrunners/Screenwriters: Anton van der Linden, George Gottl, Director: Anton van der Linden, Producers: Anton van der Linden, Daan Geuke

Two young friends struggling to get ahead in life stumble onto a magical fridge that literally makes their dreams come true and soon learn that their shiny materialistic world is not what they expected. Cast List: Cameron Tharma, Sarah Rose, Sven Ironside, Jay Reaper, Cendy Barlag (World Premiere)



Metal Man

Showrunner: Tomas Pais, Directors: Laurel Parmet, Tomas Pais, Screenwriters: John Patton Ford, Tomas Pais, Laurel Parmet, Producer: Kaelan Housewright

A heavy metal handyman gets called to fix a tub but gets pulled into the drama/life of his customer and must handle more than he signed up for. Cast List: Tomas Pais, Lily Du, Andrew Walke, Da'Vone McDonald, David Massil (World Premiere)



Notarize Me

Director: Erika Rankin, Screenwriters/Producers: Erika Rankin, Brigitte Valdez

BFFs and mobile notary publics, Jackie and Louise, find themselves in intimate situations with wacky strangers as important legal documents get signed. Cast List: Brigitte Valdez, Erika Rankin, Sarah Cornell, Harley Tarlitz (Texas Premiere)



SHORTS PROGRAM Presented by IMDbPro

IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, is sponsoring the lineup of short films across six competitive sections. The SXSW 2023 Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro will include a selection of original, well-crafted films that take advantage of the short form and exemplify distinctive and genuine storytelling. The membership-based IMDbPro service empowers entertainment professionals with information and tools designed to help them achieve success throughout their career and is a service of IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities.



NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION

A selection of original, well-crafted films that take advantage of the short form and exemplify distinctive and genuine storytelling.



Breaking Fast with a Coca Cola

Director/Screenwriter: Amy Omar, Producers: Karine Benzaria, Jordan Hart, Amy Omar

After growing up in the secular households of their Turkish immigrant parents in the Midwest, Özlem and Ada are desperate to celebrate a tradition of their own. For the first time, they embark on a day of fasting and a night of feasting for Ramadan. (World Premiere)



The Breakthrough

Director/Screenwriter: Daniel Sinclair, Producers: Kate Chamuris, Valerie Steinberg

Jane and Teddy are on the brink of divorce – but when their marital problems come to a sticking point, they have an unexpected breakthrough. (World Premiere)



Closing Dynasty

Director/Screenwriter: Lloyd Lee Choi, Producers: Jon Hsu, Lloyd Lee Choi

On a school day, a 7 year-old hustles strangers for money on the streets of New York City. (North American Premiere)



Deliver Me

Director/Screenwriter: Joecar Hanna-Zhang, Producers: Noam Argov, Jorge Sistos, Joecar Hanna-Zhang

A billionaire's long-awaited delivery threatens to upend his already tense relationship with his identical husband, who is having an identity crisis of his own. (World Premiere)



Endless Sea

Director/Screenwriter: Sam Shainberg, Producer: Rachel Walden

Carol begins a normal day only to find out that her heart medication has doubled in price. Afraid, but not without hope, she sets out to find a solution, but her journey doesn't lead to salvation, only a desperate act of revolution. (Texas Premiere)



The Family Circus

Director/Screenwriter: Andrew Fitzgerald, Producer: Josh Cohen

A Vietnamese-American family's plan to cover up a drunk driving accident begins to unravel as their emotional baggage spills out in front of the police. (Texas Premiere)



Flores del Otro Patio (Colombia, Switzerland)

Director: Jorge Cadena, Screenwriters: Jorge Cadena, Li Aparicio Candama, Producers: Yan Decoppet, Gabriela Bussmann

In north Colombia, a group of queer activists use extravagant performative actions to denounce the disastrous exploitation by the country's largest coal mine. (International Premiere)



Fuck Me, Richard (Australia, U.S.)

Directors: Lucy McKendrick, Charles Polinger, Screenwriter: Lucy McKendrick, Producers: Jenna Grossano, Lucy McKendrick, Charlie Polinger

Recovering from a broken leg, a romance-obsessed loner finds herself swept up in a passionate long-distance love affair. Richard is perfect in every way, except that he may be a scammer. (World Premiere)



Graveyard of Horses (China)

Director/Screenwriter: Xiaoxuan Jiang, Producer: Zhulin Mo

A frigid winter on the Mongolian steppe, an untimely snowstorm led a pregnant herder and her 8-year-old daughter to places they’ve never been. (North American Premiere)



I Probably Shouldn't Be Telling You This

Director/Screenwriter: Emma Weinswig, Producers: Emma Weinswig, Will Noyce

When an oversharing, compulsive-lying e-girl is caught in the web of her own lies on her (secretly) favorite podcast, she must finally get off her bullshit. (World Premiere)



It Turns Blue (Iran)

Director/Screenwriter: Shadi Karamroudi, Producers: Shadi Karamroudi, Mehran Noori, Mina Dreki, Theodora Valentis

Pari covers up domestic violence when her brother beats up his 3-year-old daughter. (World Premiere)



The Key (Belgium, France, Palestine, State of)

Director/Screenwriter: Rakan Mayasi, Producers: Frank Barat, Rakan Mayasi, François de Villers, Laura Jumel, Nadine Naous, Patrizia Roletti

An Israeli family’s equilibrium gradually disintegrates as a mysterious sound is heard every evening at the door of their apartment. (North American Premiere)



Leonetty

Director/Screenwriter: Logan Jackson, Producer: Dante Sims

No longer able to live with his mother, young Leonetty is sent to live with his aging grandmother. (World Premiere)



Les Battues (The Fading) (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Rafaël Beauchamp, Producer: Léonie Hurtubise

In a small Quebec village, three hunters take possession of the tragedy of a young mother to put their own verdict on it. (World Premiere)



Never Fuggedaboutit

Director/Screenwriter: Dustin Waldman, Producers: Dustin Waldman, Nicholas Nazmi, Sariel Hana Friedman

Amid the high anxiety of post-9/11 NYC, a struggling post-production house is hired to remove a shot of the Twin Towers from the intro to a hit TV show. (World Premiere)



Rest Stop

Director/Screenwriter: Crystal Kayiza, Producers: Jalena Keane-Lee, Brit Fryer

On a bus ride from New York to Oklahoma, Meyi, a young Ugandan-American girl, realizes her place in the world through her mother’s ambitious effort to reunite their family. (Texas Premiere)



Scotty's Vag

Director/Screenwriter: Chaconne Martin-Berkowicz, Producers: Cailin Lobb-Rabe, Chaconne Martin-Berkowicz, Gia Rigoli, Vero Kompalic

The night of a sorority hazing event, a college freshman learns just how far she’s willing to go to impress an older girl. (World Premiere)



Sisters of the Rotation (Lebanon)

Directors: Michel Zarazir, Gaby Zarazir, Screenwriters: The Zarazir Brothers, Producer: Madame Le Tapis

At the Sisters of the Rotation’s convent, the Earth doesn’t spin by itself. (North American Premiere)



Slick Talk

Directors: Courtney Loo, David Karp, Screenwriter: Courtney Loo, Producer: Katie Mykrantz

Feeling the pressure of an important meeting with a potential music manager, Kiki struggles with her identity as an outsider in the Chinese-American community, a culture vulture in the hip-hop world, and a potential sellout for mainstream success. (World Premiere)



Take Me Home

Director/Screenwriter: Liz Sargent, Producer: Minos Papas

After their mother’s death, an intellectually disabled woman and her estranged sister must learn to communicate in order to move forward. (Texas Premiere)



DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Slices of life from across the documentary spectrum.



How to Rig an Election: The Racist History of the 1876 Presidential Contest

Directors: Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler, Screenwriter: Jeffery Robinson, Producers: Jeffery Robinson, Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler, Andrea Crabtree

The most hotly contested presidential election in U.S. history did not take place in 2020, or even 2000. It took place 11 years after the Civil War and ended in a backroom deal with devastating consequences still felt to this day. (World Premiere)

Ball People

Director: Scott Lazer, Producer: Tripp Kramer, Talia Cohen

Behind the scenes of the US Open Ball Crew tryouts. (World Premiere)



Birdsong (United Kingdom)

Directors: Omi Zola Gupta, Sparsh Ahuja, Producers: Sparsh Ahuja, Omi Zola Gupta, Dorn Bouttasing

Birdsong is an intimate portrait of the dying whistled language of the Hmong people in northern Laos. (International Premiere)



The Bus (Spain)

Director: Sandra Reina, Screenwriters: Sandra Reina, Fran Menchón, Producer: Valérie Delpierre

This is a round-trip bus ride, which takes passengers on Friday mornings towards the weekend, and picks them up on Sunday afternoons to take them back to the place where they came from. (World Premiere)



The Dads

Director/Screenwriter: Luchina Fisher, Producers: Shan Shan Tam, Luchina Fisher

When five fathers of trans kids join Dennis Shepard, the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard, for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma, they find common purpose across races, generations, and experiences. (World Premiere)



El Bastón (Colombia, U.S.)

Director: Nemo Allen, Producers: Nemo Allen, Aditi Natasha Kini, Hanna Wallis, Juan Blanco García

Two filmmakers, one mother and one son, find answers and strength as they document the struggles of Colombia's Indigenous Nasa, decades apart. (Texas Premiere)



Margie Soudek's Salt and Pepper Shakers

Director: Meredith Moore, Producer: Jonna McKone

An artist and VFX instructor connects with her aging grandmother, Margie, in a documentary short on collecting, artmaking, and obsessiveness as a way to enhance our realities. (Texas Premiere)



Mother of the Dawn

Director: Janell Shirtcliff, Screenwriters: Angie Simms, Tommy Savas, Producer: Tommy Savas

In the early 1950s in a remote corner of Brazil, a female truck driver named Tia Neiva started having visions of extraterrestrial spirits; shortly after, she began to gain a following called Vale do Amanhecer (Valley of the Dawn). (World Premiere)



Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma)

Director: Sean Wang, Producers: Sean Wang, Sam Davis

Nǎi Nai (奶奶) is my grandma. Wài Pó (外婆) is also my grandma. Together, they are my grandmas. Meet my grandmas. (World Premiere)



Puffling (United Kingdom)

Director: Jessica Bishopp, Producers: Alice Hughes, Gannesh Rajah, Ada Benjamínsdóttir

On a remote Icelandic island, teenagers Birta and Selma take it upon themselves to counteract society's harmful impact on nature, exchanging night-time parties for nocturnal puffin rescues in a coming-of-age story for young adults and puffins alike. (World Premiere)



Roger J. Carter: Rebel Revolutionary

Director: Justin Fairweather, Producers: Zachary Kingham-Seagle, Johnny Starke

Roger J. Carter: Rebel Revolutionary follows the Chicago portrait artist as he creates staggering images of black revolutionaries using hundreds of toy soldiers, representing the wars the marginalized face as they dismantle an established system. (World Premiere)



Suddenly TV (Qatar)

Director/Producer: Roopa Gogineni

A group of young Sudanese create an imaginary television station at a besieged sit-in. Interviewing protestors from around the country, they confront the violence of the regime and conjure a new Sudan. (North American Premiere)



Where the Sun Always Shines (United Kingdom)

Director: Rosie Baldwin, Producer: Lucy Draper

The residents of a quintessential but neglected British seaside town grapple with research suggesting that their home could disappear within their lifetimes due to the climate crisis. (World Premiere)





ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION

An assortment of stories told using traditional animation, computer-generated effects, stop-motion, and everything in between.



A Tiny Man (France)

Directors: Aude David, Mikaël Gaudin, Screenwriters: Mikaël Gaudin, Aude David, Producer: Jérôme Blesson

With a delicately penciled animation style, A Tiny Man tells a moral tale of nefarious schemes gone awry. As a husband faces the consequences of his actions, he perhaps begins to realize that maybe size does in fact matter. (Texas Premiere)



Ashkasha (Argentina, Spain)

Director/Screenwriter/ Producer: Lara Maltz

Ashkasha is a living being guided by curiosity. This causes her to lose her head and get trapped in the depths, where she is submerged on a discovery journey. (US Premiere)



Beyond The Fringe (Spain)

Directors: Han Tang, Costanza Baj, Screenwriter/Producer: Han Tang

A story about a little paper figure’s journey of finding the strength to leave its home, the notebook where it was born, to explore the great world beyond. (World Premiere)



Christopher at Sea (France, United Kingdom, U.S.)

Director: Tom CJ Brown, Screenwriters: Tom CJ Brown, Laure Desmazières, Producers: Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hanna Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-Jane Brown

Christopher goes to sea. (Texas Premiere)



The Debutante (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Elizabeth Hobbs, Producer: Abigail Addison

A spirited young woman persuades a hyena from London Zoo to take her place at a dinner dance being held in her honour. (Texas Premiere)



Ice Merchants (Portugal)

Director/Screenwriter: João Gonzalez, Producers: Bruno Caetano, Michaël Proença

Every day, a father and his son jump with a parachute from their vertiginous cold house, attached to a cliff, to go to the village on the ground far away where they sell the ice they produce daily. (Texas Premiere)



Remove Hind Legs Before Consumption (Switzerland)

Directors: Lukas Wind, Finn Meisner, Leslie Herzig, Producer: Gerd Gockell

In an insect food farm, one lucky cricket survives its certain death. (International Premiere)



Sandwich Cat (Spain)

Director/Screenwriter: David Fidalgo, Producers: Daniel Rodriguez, Laura Doval

David lives alone with his kitty, Sandwich Cat. It seemed like an ordinary day, but an unexpected visit will lead him to a crucial reflection to humanity. (International Premiere)



Spring Roll Dream (United Kingdom)

Director: Mai Vu, Screenwriter: Chloe White, Producer: Thijme Grol

Linh is a Vietnamese single mother who’s successfully forged a life for herself and her son in America. But she is confronted with the past and culture she left behind and the question of where it belongs in her family’s new life. (Texas Premiere)



Sprout

Director/Screenwriter/ Producer: Zora Kovac

After an agoraphobic scientist accidentally creates a baby-like plant creature, their connection threatens to upend his reclusive way of life. (World Premiere)



MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION

Bite-sized bits for all of your sex, gore, and hilarity cravings.



Dead Enders

Directors: Fidel Ruiz-Healy, Tyler Walker, Screenwriters: Fidel Ruiz-Healy, Tyler Walker, Jordan Michael Blake, Conor Murphy, Producers: Raven Jenson, Amanda Crown, Gregory Barnes, Conor Murphy, Nico Alvo, Jordan Michael Blake, Eduardo Ruiz-Healy

A disaffected gas station clerk finds out why they call it the “graveyard shift” after oil drillers set loose an ancient race of mind-controlling parasites.(World Premiere)



Every House is Haunted

Director/Screenwriter: Bryce McGuire, Producer: Isaiah Smallman

A struggling couple moves into a haunted house... on purpose. (World Premiere)



The Flute (Ireland, U.S.)

Director: Nick Roney, Screenwriters: Nick Roney, Ed Leer, Producers: Brendan Garrett, Ryland Burns

Fleeing a long-term relationship, a young man seeks refuge with his best friends. After discovering their strange instruments, he'll learn the bachelor lifestyle is not as sweet as it sounds. (World Premiere)



Kodama

Director/Screenwriter: Brian M Tang, Producers: Penny Lin, Brendan Bennett, Norrie Palmer, Brian M Tang

Arthur, a member of an elite SWAT Samurai team, embarks on a rescue mission into the spirit world in order to recover his father from vengeful Japanese Yokai spirits. (World Premiere)



The Mundanes

Directors/Screenwriters: Nicole Daddona, Adam Wilder, Producers: Eric Hendricks, Nicole Daddona, Adam Wilder

Get to know the Mundanes, a faceless suburban family with an unusual appetite. (World Premiere)



Pennies from Heaven

Director: Sandy Honig, Screenwriters: Sandy Honig, Annabel Meschke, Sabina Meschke, Producer: Jake Honig

Pennies from Heaven is a short comedy about two eccentric twin sisters who stumble upon a pickup truck full of pennies and follow the adventure wherever it takes them. (World Premiere)



Pussy Love (Germany)

Director/Screenwriter/ Producer: Linda Krauss

Hey Puss! Still playing hard to get? Let me be your pussycat. (World Premiere)



Run

Director/Screenwriter: Alex Prager, Producers: Vincent Landay, Alex Prager, Lisa Lou Ziven

Run celebrates the absurdity of being alive today.



Vibrator Girl

Director: Kara Strait, Screenwriters: Morgane Ciot, Zoe Mintz, Producers: Morgane Ciot, Zoe Mintz

A young woman suffers the eerie consequences of her compulsive vibrator use. (World Premiere)



We Forgot About The Zombies

Director/Screenwriter: Chris McInroy, Producers: Kris Phipps, Jarrod Yerkes, Stacey Bell

Two dudes think they found the cure for zombie bites. (Texas Premiere)



You're Not Home (Ireland)

Director/Screenwriter: Derek Ugochukwu, Producer: Gregory Burrowes

When an ominous mould appears in their room, two African brothers seeking asylum are faced with a dark entity lurking within their direct provision centre. (Texas Premiere)



TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION

An offshoot of our regular shorts program, composed of work shot in, about, or somehow relating to the Lone Star state.



Breaking Silence

Directors: Amy Bench, Annie Silverstein, Producers: Monique Walton, Amy Bench

A portrait of a Deaf activist and his formerly incarcerated daughter who build new bonds through their experiences in the criminal justice system. (Texas Premiere)



Call Me Mommy

Directors: Haley Alea Erickson, Taylor Washington, Screenwriter: Haley Alea Erickson, Producers: Brittany Reeber, David Tenczar

A pedantic mother-to-be hires a stranger to role-play as her unborn daughter. (World Premiere)



Dressed

Director/Screenwriter: Bethiael Alemayoh, Producer: Noam Argov

A former bride-to-be attempts to sell her wedding dress. (World Premiere)



Exit 238

Director/Producer: Henry Davis

In the fall in Austin, TX, the extraordinary roosting display of the Purple Martin attracts people of many walks of life to the Capital Plaza shopping center. (Texas Premiere)



Eyestring (Argentina, U.S.)

Director: Javier Devitt, Screenwriters: Javier Devitt, Alena Chinault, Producer: Alena Chinault

With a mysterious string growing from her eye and questionable advice from a hotline service, Veronica is led on a strange quest for answers. (World Premiere)



Funny Face

Director: Jude Hope Harris, Screenwriters: Krista Fatka, Jude Hope Harris, Producers: Genevieve Jones, Nick Vitale

When country singer Randy travels to take care of his sister Sophie as she recovers from facial feminization surgery, he meets her girlfriend, Morgan, for the first time. The three bond over family history, love, and an extremely chaotic home nurse. (World Premiere)



La Cosecha

Director: Samuel Díaz Fernández, Screenwriters: Ái Vuong, Samuel Díaz Fernández, Producer: Ái Vuong

As one of many residents who lack access to fresh food in Austin, Nolvia Castillo takes the driver’s seat and distributes vegetables to her neighbors. When filmmaker Ai Vuong rides along, they speak the language of immigrants: memories of food. (World Premiere)



When You Left Me On That Boulevard

Director/Screenwriter: Kayla Abuda Galang, Producers: Alifya Ali, Kayla Abuda Galang, David Oconer, Udoy Rahim, Samantha Skinner

Teenager Ly and her cousins get high before a boisterous family Thanksgiving at their auntie’s house in southeast San Diego in 2006. (Texas Premiere)



Wüm

Director/Screenwriter: Anna Margaret Hollyman, Producers: David Hartstein, Seana Flanagan, Shelby Hadden

Bennett, a nonbinary new parent, joins a Mommy Group called Wüm. What is supposed to be a supportive space turns into a Hipster-Stepford-Wife nightmare with Bennett being smothered in the middle of white lady "wokeness." (World Premiere)



MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

A range of classic, innovative, and stylish work showcasing the scope of music video culture.



alt-J - 'The Actor' (United Kingdom) / Director: Saskia Dixie



Amanda Sum - 'Different Than Before' (Canada) / Director/Screenwriter: Mayumi Yoshida



Arlo McKinley - 'Stealing Dark from the Night Sky' / Director: Matt Reynolds



Ben Abraham - 'If I Didn't Love You' / Director: Jillian Bell



Diplo feat Miguel - 'Don't Forget My Love' / Director: Kinopravda, Screenwriters: Viktor Horvath, Zoltan Aprily



Doechii - 'Crazy' / Director: C Prinz



Drew Ashby - 'Her' / Directors: Chris Scholar, Bevin Brown



Kuba Kawalec - 'I Died' (Poland) / Director/Screenwriter: Zuzanna Plisz



Little Simz - 'Point and Kill' (United Kingdom) / Director: Ebeneza Blanche



Mac Miller - 'Colors and Shapes' / Director: Sam Mason



Michael Kiwanuka - ' Beautiful Life' / Director: Phillip Youmans



Mick Jenkins - 'Truffles ' (United Kingdom, U.S.) / Director: Andre Muir



Mothermary - 'Coming for You Remix' / Directors/Screenwriters: Larena Danielle Winn, Elyse Winn



Number One Popstar - 'Dance Away the Pain' / Director/Screenwriter: Kate Hollowell



Pearl Derringer - 'Little Baby (feat. Margo Price)' / Director: Kimberly Stuckwisch, Screenwriters: Pearl Derringer, Kimberly Stuckwisch



Pranav Bhasin, Rohini Maiti - 'Screaming on the Fly' (India) / Director/Screenwriter: Pranav Bhasin



Residente - 'This is Not America ft. Ibeyi' / Director: Gregory Ohrel



S+C+A+R+R - 'Never Give Up' (France) / Director: Jack Antoine Charlot



Yeah Yeah Yeahs - 'Wolf' / Director: Allie Avital



Zolita - 'Somebody I F*cked Once' / Director/Screenwriter: Zolita



XR EXPERIENCE

The immersive arts are redefining how we experience the world around us. The projects presented in our XR Experience Competition, XR Experience Spotlight, and XR Experience Special Event sections emphasize storytelling, ingenuity, and also showcase how artists of all types are embracing this new medium.



XR Experience Competition

World Premieres of exciting immersive work.



Aespa VR Concert at Kwangya (Republic of Korea, U.S.)

Director: Soo-man Lee, Producer: Junyoung Park

“Aespa’s first concert at Kwangya, the artists’ virtual existence coexisting with the future." - SM Culture Universe. (World Premiere)



Body of Mine VR

Director/Producer/ Screenwriter: Cameron Kostopoulos

Experience gender dysphoria and trans identity with Body of Mine VR, an intimate experience that takes you inside the body of another gender. (World Premiere)



Consensus Gentium (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Karen Palmer, Producers: Tom Millen, Thalia Mavros, Jackson Lapsley Scott, Tuyet Huynh

Consensus Gentium is an emotionally responsive film app designed to be experienced on a mobile phone. Set in a near future of surveillance and bias AI that watches you back. (World Premiere)



The District VR (Germany)

Directors: Dennis Lisk, Ioulia Isserlis, Max Sacker, Producers: Dennis Lisk, Fabian Vogelsteller, Ioulia Isserlis

Welcome to The District VR, a music-driven 3D world full of vibrant games and virtual live entertainment. Put on a VR headset and dive into a virtual twin of Berlin. Be the DJ, use provided equipment, and mix music live in front of a virtual crowd. (World Premiere)



El Beat (Colombia)

Directors: Irene Lema, Sergio Bromberg, Producers: Rafael Ospino, Irene Lema, Screenwriter: Irene Lema

El Beat is a cross-platform experience (interactive film and VR), telling the story of Benkos Biohó, enslaved African and founder of the first free town in the Americas. It is a tribute to the African diaspora and the Black Power of Latin America. (World Premiere)



Find WiiLii - Ep.1 The Gate-Crasher (Republic of Korea)

Directors: Mina Hyeon, Sooyoung Choe, Producer: Sohee Kim, Screenwriters: Sooyoung Choe, Mina Hyeon

On the first day as a newcomer at the Teleportation Service Company IIOIIG, the ordinary mission flows unexpectedly, meeting a stranger. (World Premiere)



Forager: Immersive Multi-sensory Experience (Canada, U.S.)

Directors: Winslow Porter, Elie Zananiri, Producers: Winslow Porter, Casta Zhu, Screenwriters: Winslow Porter, Elie Zananiri, Adam Lerman, Daniel Perlin

In this immersive, multi-sensory experience guests will experience the complete life-cycle of mushrooms. Starting as a spore floating to the forest floor, you become an integral part of this essential, live-giving process. (World Premiere)



Fresh Memories: The Look (Czechia, Ukraine)

Directors/Screenwriters: Ondřej Moravec, Volodymyr Kolbasa, Producers: Ondřej Moravec, Robin Pultera

Look into the eyes of Ukrainian people whose home has been taken away by war. (World Premiere)



The Invited (United Kingdom)

Directors: Davy McGuire, Kristin McGuire, Producers: Davy McGuire, Nesta Nelson, Dan Tucker, Screenwriters: Ben Steiger-Levine, Richard Hurford

The Invited reimagines the gothic story of Dracula in a solitary séance in which a handcrafted fine art pop-up book comes to life with vivid augmented reality animations to serve as a conduit for Dracula’s curse to re-enter the modern world. (World Premiere)



Jailbirds- The Eye of the Artist (Belgium, France)

Director/Screenwriter: Thomas Villepoux, Producers: Griselda Gonzalez Gentile, Francois Klein

Jailbirds takes place in a modern hell prison ruled by a vicious Chief Warden. But in this living nightmare, one guy, Felix, is always happy. It enrages the Chief Warden who will do everything he can to discover Felix’s secret. (World Premiere)



JFK Memento (France, U.S.)

Director: Chloé Rochereuil, Producer: Victor Agulhon

JFK Memento is a VR documentary chronicling JFK's assassination. Narrated by the last living witnesses of the events, it explores the defining moments of the investigation as archive photos and films remastered in 3D come to life in the historic sites. (World Premiere)



Once a Glacier

Director/Screenwriter: Jiabao Li

Once a Glacier is a VR film about a girl and her relationship with a glacier. As the girl grows older, the piece of ice is threatened. The viewer is taken on a journey through her seemingly futile efforts to protect what was once an entire glacier. (World Premiere)



Rockets, by Pillow (Brazil)

Director/Producer/ Screenwriter: Lucas Rizzotto

The world's first VR narrative designed for lying down in bed. Control a brave little rocket named Crimson through a number of mind-bending puzzles as you attempt to save the Universe from a terrible evil you set free. (World Premiere)



Stay Alive, My Son (Chapters 1 & 2) (Greece, U.S.)

Director/Producer/ Screenwriter: Victoria Bousis

Stay Alive, My Son takes players on a fantastical, interactive, and powerful journey through the mind and heart of Pin Yathay as he relives a tragic past and loss of his son during the Cambodian genocide, but eventually finds his salvation and heals. (World Premiere)



Whipped Cream "The Dark" (Canada)

Directors: Caroline Cecil (aka Whipped Cream), Will Selviz, Producer: Brenda Medina Carmona, Screenwriter: Caroline Cecil

The Dark, featuring Monstercat artists Whipped Cream, Jasiah, and Crimson Child, presents a VR experience that blends EDM and opera music with photorealistic holographic performances in an emotion-oriented story about a toxic relationship. (World Premiere)



XR Experience Spotlight

Shining a spotlight on acclaimed immersive projects.



From The Main Square (Germany)

Director: Pedro Harres, Producer: Lorena Junghans, Screenwriters: Angelina Urbanczyk, Pedro Harres, Rafael Loss

A compact portrait of social disruption. (U.S. Premiere)



J Balvin Futurum: A VR Concert Experience

Created specifically for VR, the 180-degree concert experience will take viewers on a career retrospective of some of Balvin’s greatest hits.



MLK: Now is the Time

Director: Limbert Fabian, Producers: Matthew O’Rourke, Sulivan Parker, Screenwriter: Andrina Wekontash Smith

MLK: Now is the Time is an immersive journey that explores key themes of Dr. King's “I Have a Dream” Speech and highlights systemic inequities that persist in our society.



Symbiosis (Netherlands)

Directors: Marcel van Brakel, Mark Meeuwenoord, Producer: Corine Meijers, Screenwriter: Marcel van Brakel

How does it feel to be a slime mould? Or a toad? Or a plant? Performative, multi-sensory, multi-user VR experience Symbiosis catapults you 200 years into the future and immerses you in a different form of being and kinship with other creatures. (Texas Premiere)



Behind The Dish (France, U.S.)

Director: Chloé Rochereuil, Producers: Victor Agulhon, Jonathan Gleit

Behind the Dish is a virtual reality docu-series that dives into the world of gastronomy. Through three 10-minute episodes in 360° film, meet extraordinary women chefs revolutionizing the food industry and watch their cuisine in super-sized macro 3D.



Eggscape (Argentina)

Director: German Heller, Producers: German Heller, Lucila Trobbiani, Screenwriters: German Heller, Federico Heller, Jorge Tereso

An MR experience about terrified little eggs struggling to stay alive in a world full of enemies. Play in an unprecedented way with the physical world, and build your own adventure with friends mixing the digital with the real. (North American Premiere)



The Eye and I Vol. I (Taiwan)

Directors: Hsin-Chien Huang, Jean-Michel Jarre, Producer: Hsiao-Yue Tsao, Screenwriter: Hsin-Chien Huang

The Eye and I is a VR experience that illuminates the surveillance crisis with music from legendary electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre and visuals from award-winning VR director Hsin-Chien Huang. (International Premiere)



Figural Bodies (United Kingdom)

Directors: Clarice Hilton, Neal Coghlan, Producers: Susanna Dye, Kat Hawkins

Figural Bodies challenges and reimagines the normative and ableist ways the body is understood and represented through immersive technology. This dance mocap performance explores fantastical interaction and embodiment beyond the humanoid avatar form (World Premiere)



In Pursuit Of Repetitive Beats (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Darren Emerson, Producers: Ashley Cowan, Dan Tucker

A multi-sensory joyride into the heart of a revolution in dance. Grab your friends and plug into a virtual reality adventure that transports you into the early days of the Acid House movement. Share in an experience that shaped a generation. (North American Premiere)



Lou (Canada)

Directors: Martine Asselin, Annick Daigneault, Producers: John Hamilton, Sebastien Gros, Screenwriters: Annick Daigneault, Martine Asselin, Louis-François Archambault-Therrien

Experience the world with the sensitivity of a person with autism. (U.S. Premiere)



Mrs Benz (United Kingdom)

Director: Eloise Singer, Producer: Siobhan McDonnell, Screenwriters: Eloise Singer, Jedidjah Noomen

Travel back in time to 1886 with Bertha Benz and discover how her journey changed the course of history. (North American Premiere)



Shib the Metaverse

Directors: Marcie Jastrow, Sherri Cuono, Producer: Brandie Konopasek

The Metaverse is the culmination of our history as a community, virtually displayed, in a layer of beautiful visuals that showcase our innovation and unity with a place to truly call home. (World Premiere)



Spring Odyssey (France)

Director: Elise Morin, Producer: Lucid Realities, Screenwriter: Sabrina Calvo

Tangible, material sculptures await the digital in the exhibition space. The display invites a reversal of our apprehension of the relationship between reality and the digital by completing the gaps of one and the other. (International Premiere)



Temporal World: A Haptisonic Virtual Reality Memory World (Germany)

Director/Producer: Chloé Lee

Temporal World is a haptisonic VR experience inspired by the artist’s memories in a place where she has no personal history. Visitors explore and shape a landscape that is as fragmented and fickle as memory itself while wearing a custom haptic coat. (International Premiere)



UnEarthed (United Kingdom)

Director: Jamie Davies, Producer: Jennifer Mortimer, Screenwriters: Jamie Davies, Phil Porter

UnEarthed is a spectacular interactive adventure into the natural world, inspiring people to respect, protect, and restore our planet's biodiversity, through impactful learning and entertainment. (North American Premiere)



You Destroy. We Create. (Germany)

Directors/Producers: Felix Gaedtke, Gayatri Parameswaran

Witness how Ukrainian art and culture have become targets of the ongoing war, and meet the inspiring people on the frontlines protecting it.



Yuki MR (Brazil)

Director: Kako, Producer: Lia Pinheiro, Screenwriters: Kako, Flavio Mattos, Lia Pinheiro, Marcelo Nery

Yuki MR is an upbeat mix of bullet-hell in Mixed Reality! Take your favorite toy in your hand to defeat evil creatures in a multidimensional universe. (Texas Premiere)





XR Experience Special Events



Metaverse Music Concert

Directors: YOOM, Active Theory

Immerse yourself into a unique virtual music experience created exclusively for SXSW 2023. YOOM and Active Theory present an interactive, volumetric music concert in a special metaverse space inspired by the famous 6th Street in Austin, TX. (World Premiere)

Neo-Wulin: The Era of Black Ark (China)

Director/Screenwriter: Guanyu, Producers: Chenchenchen, Bingbing Wang

Neo-Wulin is the first virtual performance series IP in China created by the OXYZ3 team.

Each musician will have a unique music world that combines performance, exhibition, and social interaction, and can be constantly extended. (International Premiere)