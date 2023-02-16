BLADES IN THE DARKNESS Trailer: Albanian Action Horror Heads to Sales at EFM

Here is a flick that may eventually find its way to a streamer and/or digital platform near you, the Albanian horror flick Blades in the Darkness. Because how many Albanian horror flicks have you watched in your life? Right. Same here.

Tirana 1997. The chaos left by the fall of communism has opened the doors to a bloody civil war. Matia, just a teenager, is harassed by his playmates. In an attempt to escape, he hides inside an abandoned bunker. In that spooky building, Matia will be the first to discover something scary and unthinkable that will change his whole life. Tirana 2022. Davide, Giulia, Nua and Adrian are planning their new future; an investment for a new modern venue using a bunker from the former regime. One of the group, secretly is willing to cheat the others in order to pay off a debt to some "old acquaintances", who will not take no for an answer. In the bunker, where the group of youngsters expect their dream come true, they will find drugs, violence and fear. The real horror though hides behind an old wall. A bloodthirsty horror armed with deadly blades.

Blades in the Darkness had a pretty good festival run, appearing at Razor Reel Film Festival, Rojo Sangre Buenos Aires, Los Angeles Horror FilmFest, Dracula FilmFest in Romania, Demonic Brilliance FilmFest and Astrophobia FilmFest Canada (cause someone on Vancouver Island didn't want genre festivals to be just a mainlander thing). It won the Best International Film award at Days of the Dead Atlanta.

Have a look at the trailer below. EuroObscura is screening Blades in the Darkness at EFM in Berlin tomorrow as it handles international sales of the flick.