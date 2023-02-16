BLADES IN THE DARKNESS Trailer: Albanian Action Horror Heads to Sales at EFM
Here is a flick that may eventually find its way to a streamer and/or digital platform near you, the Albanian horror flick Blades in the Darkness. Because how many Albanian horror flicks have you watched in your life? Right. Same here.
Tirana 1997. The chaos left by the fall of communism has opened the doors to a bloody civil war. Matia, just a teenager, is harassed by his playmates. In an attempt to escape, he hides inside an abandoned bunker. In that spooky building, Matia will be the first to discover something scary and unthinkable that will change his whole life. Tirana 2022. Davide, Giulia, Nua and Adrian are planning their new future; an investment for a new modern venue using a bunker from the former regime. One of the group, secretly is willing to cheat the others in order to pay off a debt to some "old acquaintances", who will not take no for an answer. In the bunker, where the group of youngsters expect their dream come true, they will find drugs, violence and fear. The real horror though hides behind an old wall. A bloodthirsty horror armed with deadly blades.
Blades in the Darkness had a pretty good festival run, appearing at Razor Reel Film Festival, Rojo Sangre Buenos Aires, Los Angeles Horror FilmFest, Dracula FilmFest in Romania, Demonic Brilliance FilmFest and Astrophobia FilmFest Canada (cause someone on Vancouver Island didn't want genre festivals to be just a mainlander thing). It won the Best International Film award at Days of the Dead Atlanta.
Have a look at the trailer below. EuroObscura is screening Blades in the Darkness at EFM in Berlin tomorrow as it handles international sales of the flick.
Blades In The Darkness, the new action/horror movie directed by Alex Visani (Stomach, Born Dead), will be screened on the 17th of February at the European Film Market of Berlin.Produced by Aspide 1UG and J&K Media Partner, Blades In The Darkness is written by Alex Visani and Lorenzo Lepori. The movie has a big cast with the Italian star Manuela Arcuri, Lorenzo Lepori, Francesco Rossini (Dracula 3D) and Arnold Damazzeti, the emerging martial artist from Albania.Shot entirely in Tirana, Albania, inside an old abandoned post-communist bunker, the movie was shot twenty meters under the surface in extreme weather and temperature conditions (10°C below zero). Full of action, gore and twists, Blades in the Darkness is the Albanian reply to a cult classic like Predator.Winner of the Best International Film at the Days Of The Dead Atlanta, the movie has been selected in numerous prestigious film festivals such as Razor Reel Film Festival, Rojo Sangre Buenos Aires, Los Angeles Horror FilmFest, Dracula FilmFest in Romania, Demonic Brilliance FilmFest and Astrophobia FilmFest Canada. The movie has been released theatrically by Cineplexx in Albania and other Balkan countries in October 2022. EuroObscura will handle international sales at the European Film Market.
